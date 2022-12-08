Home Sport Football

Luis Enrique replaced as Spain coach after World Cup exit 

The Spanish soccer federation thanked Luis Enrique but said it was time to "start a new project" to keep the growth achieved by the coach in recent years.

Published: 08th December 2022 08:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2022 08:12 PM   |  A+A-

Spain's head coach Luis Enrique reacts to supporters at the end of the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Morocco and Spain, at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022.

Spain's head coach Luis Enrique reacts to supporters at the end of the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Morocco and Spain, at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

DOHA: Luis Enrique was replaced by Luis de la Fuente as Spain's coach on Thursday, two days after the national team was eliminated in the round of 16 at the World Cup.

Spain lost to Morocco 3-0 in a penalty shootout after a scoreless draw in regular and extra time.

The Spanish soccer federation thanked Luis Enrique but said it was time to "start a new project" to keep the growth achieved by the coach in recent years.

It said the change was made after a recommendation by its sporting officials.

The 61-year-old De la Fuente, a former left-back with Sevilla and Athletic Bilbao, helped Spain's under-19 squad win the European Championship in 2015, and the under-21 team wins Euro 2019.

He also coached Spain's squad, which won a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

De la Fuente had coached the senior national team once when youth players were used in a friendly against Lithuania because the main squad had to go into isolation because of the coronavirus.

Other candidates who had been considered besides De la Fuente, who was Spain's under-21 coach, included former Belgium manager Roberto Martínez and former Athletic Bilbao coach Marcelino García Toral.

Spain got off to a good start in Qatar, routing Costa Rica 7-0, but La Roja couldn't win again in its last three matches.

It drew 1-1 with Germany and lost 2-1 to Japan before being held by Morocco.

Luis Enrique took over the national team in 2018 to start revamping the squad after its elimination in the round of 16 of the World Cup in Russia.

He temporarily left because of the illness and eventual death of his young daughter but returned in 2019.

He helped Spain reach the last four of the Nations League twice, including this season and last year when it lost the final to France.

He also led Spain to the semifinals of the European Championship last year, losing to Italy in a penalty shootout.

Luis Enrique's contract ended after the World Cup.

The former Barcelona player and coach had said moments after the loss to Morocco that he would take some time to rest before starting talks with the federation about his future.

He said he would have liked to stay with the national team "forever," but knew that it might not be possible.

The 52-year-old Luis Enrique, not long ago seen as one of the most uptight coaches in soccer, had opened up at the World Cup, doing streaming sessions, going on bicycle rides, and talking frankly about controversial issues.

The team's elimination in Qatar raised more questions about whether Spain should start overhauling its soccer philosophy and get rid of the "tiki-taka" ball-possession style that has not produced results recently.

Luis Enrique had said he wasn't planning to relinquish the "tiki-taka" if he remained as a coach, and De la Fuente also is likely to keep it alive.

De la Fuente is expected to make his debut with the senior team when Spain resumes playing in qualifying for Euro 2024 in March next year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Luis Enrique Replacement FIFA World Cup Spanish soccer federation Spain coach
India Matters
India A captain Abhimanyu Easwaran (Photo | PTI)
India A captain Easwaran likely to cover for injured Rohit: BCCI
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat results on expected lines, says Raut; wonders if BJP, AAP had tacit understanding
Fisherman shifting their boats to safer places at kasimedu fishing harbour while Cyclone Mandous going to hit Chennai coast on Thursday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Cyclone 'Mandous' to cross coast between Puducherry-Sriharikota on Dec 9 midnight: IMD
Saji Cheriyan. (Photo | Facebook)
Anti-constitution remark row: Kerala HC rejects pleas for disqualifying Saji Cheriyan from MLA post

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp