French worldliness & English miss  

On Saturday night France played exactly to the plan. They started strong, pushing England's pack and pulling them wide. From Kyle Walker's first tentative defensive header in the 6th minute, which resulted in an audacious reverse helicopter attempt from Olivier Giroud (now 53 goals for France!), it was clear which side would dictate the tempo of the game. And so it went. If you break the game down into 20-25 minute periods, France pressed, got the opener and then sat back and absorbed pressure. They had less control of the ball (less than 35 percent of the first half), yet went into the break 1—0 up courtesy a goal that underlines why talk of a double is real. The move began with a Dayot Upamecano's tackle deep in the France half and boom! The transition was on. Kylian Mbappe cut inside, then played the ball out wide. Antoine Greizmann, who was everywhere on the pitch, pulled the defence wide then cut back inside and Aurelien Tchouameni finally bagged his first World Cup goal with an inch perfect strike from well outside the box. Jordan Pickford was, perhaps, still a little stiff on a chilly desert night but could have done little to save a strike that was perfectly placed. It was a complete team goal.
Young Jules Kounde had a fair assessment of the game. "We certainly didn't do everything well, but we put so much heart, so much desire, there was so much solidarity, a whole group that really wanted to go to the semifinals," he said."We gave everything […] The difference was in the state of mind. I think that since the start of the competition, we have underlined how close this group is on the pitch, and off it too."
State of mind is what it comes down to if you want to win a World Cup. History will be cruel to Harry Kane (who now also has 53 goals for England), despite evidence having surfaced of him practicing kicking balls high into the stands. The England captain led this team, including some precocious talents and extremely likeable humans, as far as their minds allowed. From the time the first ball was kicked, maybe even before, England were just a cheap imitation of France.
Next is Morocco. And Hoalid Regragui knows all about the mental side of the game. If there is one person I would pick for my team of the tournament, it would be him. The support of Maghreb, and Muslims all over the world, will be with the wily manager. So will tens of thousands of fans in the stadium who have united behind the first African team to make it this far in a world cup. So will France’s own colonial baggage. Having seen off Spain and Portugal, can Morocco do the unthinkable and put a third arrow in the heart of the colonisers? It will be difficult. Regragui’s squad is broken physically and not helped by suspensions. But in their minds they are the strongest team I have seen in a while. France are still overwhelming favourites for the tie on the 14th, but do the neutrals, and the partisan, dare to dream? In the simple words of so many Moroccan fans I have spoken to here in Doha, “Why not”?