Argentina beat Croatia 3-0, Messi and his men advance to World Cup finals

Emiliano Martinez half-kneeled with his back to the Croatian box where Lionel Messi - who else? - stood behind the ball. The goalkeeper could not stand the tension, Messi could and so, it was that Argentina, against the run of play, took the lead in the 34th minute and a step toward a date with destiny, the World Cup final. Bedlam at the Lusail Stadium followed.

Croatia complained but, in truth, there was little to complain about. Goalkeeper Livakovic had bodychecked Alvarez and referee Daniele Orsato pointed to the spot. In an unfortunate turn of events, Luka Modric had been at the heart of Argentina’s quick break, shipping possession.

It was cruel to the Europeans. For much of the opening thirty minutes, they were painting nice triangles in the midfield, a reflection of their dominance and, above all, control. Against Brazil, their control had come out of possession. Their versatility and intelligence restricted South America’s two powerhouses. They could steer a match with or without the ball.

It seemed Argentina were always second best, late to the ball, too often surrounded and outnumbered, and outbattled. Midway through the first half Mateo Kovacic dispossessed the diminutive Messi, pivoted away, and launched a counter. It ultimately came to nothing, but the little breakaway was indicative of the balance of power.

But then a single moment changed the entire dynamic of the match. Modric let the ball squirm from under his feet, Enzo Fernandez and Julian Alvarez sprinted away, got a penalty, and Messi, who had seemed peripheral with little bursts here and there converted the spot kick.

There was pandemonium behind Martinez’s goal where the Argentina supporters serenaded their team with the song ‘Muchachos ahora nos volvimos a ilusionar’ - 'Boys, the illusion is back.'

But, perhaps, this was more than simply an illusion. From the 2-1 opening defeat against Saudi Arabia to the dramatic penalty shootout victory against the Netherlands in the quarterfinals, Argentina had regrouped and here against Croatia victory was beginning to materialise. This Albiceleste team under Scaloni is sui generis.

It is neither the Argentina of 2014 when Messi dragged his side to the final until emotion finally consumed the team in a heartbreaking defeat to Germany nor the 1990 side that rallied after the infamous opening-match defeat at the hands of Cameroon. The opening defeat against Saudi Arabia forced Argentina to rethink and reassess. Their backs were against the wall after all. Messi’s last World Cup participation was Argentina’s other great motivation. After Argentina’s 2019 Copa America defeat, he became a leader for the side, morphing from the somewhat timid non-committal lodestar, always at a loss in the Argentina XI, to a fore-fighter and the centre of gravity in a high-flying team.

It rekindled Messi’s joy, netting a brilliant goal against Mexico in the group stages and at times playing with the velocity and panache of his younger days. He is enjoying his time, chanting, singing and dancing with the Argentina fans and their twirling scarfs after each and every victory.

Against the Netherlands, Messi and Argentina channelled their dark side, but they demonstrated emotional balance. They shrugged off the Netherlands’ late goals to batter Van Gaal’s team in extra time and prevail on penalties. At times, during the tournament, it felt as if Argentina were always living on the edge, exhausting their emotions. How much more would they have to give in the next match?

But against a jaded Croatia, they were yet again composed and mature, with Julian Alvarez and Enzo Fernandez once against playing key roles in the set-up of Scaloni. Alvarez bulldozed his way through the Croatian defense with a mildly meandering run that seemed to confuse everyone in a dark blue shirt. He simply ran the ball into the net, a play right out of a school playground. Croatia, the team that simply wouldn’t lose in this tournament, was on its knees, their resilience broken. There was no coming back from this.

Not when Messi’s dancing feet moved again in the second half. In a stupendous action, Messi tore down the right wing, out on the touchline, pivoting, turning, spinning, accelerating and ultimately teeing up Alvarez for Argentina’s third goal. Not even Josko Gvardiol, one of the defenders of the tournament, could stop Messi.

The South American champions reversed the scoreline of the 2018 World Cup. In the closing stages, Argentina’s players on the bench were singing along with their fans. Scaloni was in tears. His side has come a long way. His XI has grown in the tournament. All that remains now is to take that one last step.

