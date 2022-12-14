Home Sport Football

Morocco airline says 7 World Cup flights to Qatar canceled

Morocco is the first African and Arab nation to make it to the semifinals in World Cup history.

Published: 14th December 2022 11:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2022 11:28 PM   |  A+A-

Moroccan fans heading to Qatar to support their team queue up in Casablanca airport after their flights were cancelled, in Casablanca, Morocco, Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

RABAT, Morocco: Morocco’s national carrier says seven flights that were meant to take soccer fans to Qatar for Morocco’s historic World Cup semifinal on Wednesday against France have been canceled because of restrictions by Qatari authorities.

Royal Air Maroc, or RAM, earlier this week announced it would organize 30 flights between Casablanca and Doha on Tuesday and Wednesday for fans eager to attend the game. The one-of-a-kind deal would be on sale for 5,000 dirhams ($475) round trip.

However, seven of those flights, operated by Qatar Airways, were cancelled, the airline said in a statement Wednesday to the official Moroccan news agency MAP.

“Following the recent restrictions imposed by the Qatari authorities, Royal Air Maroc regrets to inform its customers of the cancellation of flights provided by Qatar Airways,” it said. “Royal Air Maroc offers its apologies to customers for this inconvenience beyond its control.”

It didn’t specify what restrictions Qatar had imposed.

The Qatari government’s and Doha’s media offices did not immediately respond to requests for details.

Hafsa Mostafid said she had booked a flight to Doha late Tuesday but was turned away at Casablanca airport.

“I could hear commotion coming from those who were willing to go to Qatar but were not allowed to enter the airport,” she said. “I also saw that there were police there to control the situation.”

She said officials at the aiport told travelers that due to the “sheer number of Moroccans currently trapped at the Doha airport without tickets for the match, no planes from Morocco would be flown to Qatar as per directives from the Qatari authorities.”

Morocco is the first African and Arab nation to make it to the semifinals in World Cup history.

On Tuesday, hundreds of Morocco fans already in Qatar lined up for hours outside a stadium hoping to receive free game tickets handed out by the Moroccan soccer federation in coordination with FIFA and the Qatari organizing committee. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Morocco national carrier World Cup Royal Air Maroc RAM
India Matters
Parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Opposition walks out of Rajya Sabha over demand for debate on Chinese border attack
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Don't mention again and again: SC refuses submissions seeking early setting up of bench to hear Bilkis' plea
Jharkhand Congress MLA Mamta Devi (Photo | Jharkhand Congress Youth @ Facebook)
Jharkhand: Congress MLA Mamta Devi, 12 others sentenced five-year jail in 2016 firing case
Udhayanidhi Stalin (Photo | Vignesh Saravanan, EPS)
Udhayanidhi's elevation triggers 'Sunrise vs Sonrise' debate in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp