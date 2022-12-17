Home Sport Football

Meghalaya Chief Minister inaugurates PA Sangma football stadium

The football stadium and the two Indoor stadiums have been built over a combined area of over 17,000 sq meters.

Published: 17th December 2022 10:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2022 10:10 AM   |  A+A-

PA Sangma Sports Complex

PA Sangma Sports Complex

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Footballers and football aficionados in Meghalaya may have a reason to feel ecstatic. 

It was a moment of pride for them as the much-awaited Football Stadium was inaugurated by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangmaat at the PA Sangma Sports Complex in Tura on Friday. The dignitaries present included Health Minister James PK Sangma. A bust of former Lok Sabha Speaker, the late PA Sangma, was unveiled on the occasion.

An official statement said the upgradation of the stadium has been a mammoth undertaking by the state government.

“The stadium is a technological marvel, being the country’s largest pre-engineered composite football stadium with a sizeable seating capacity of 9,500. The beautiful stadium is a part of an equally magnificent sports complex built at a cost of Rs 127.7 crore which is also nearing completion,” the statement said.

The football stadium and the two Indoor stadiums have been built over a combined area of over 17,000 sq meters. The indoor stadiums with a gymnasium, swimming pool, table tennis hall, squash hall and badminton hall will be ready for inauguration by December next year.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangmaat

“The Department of Sports and Youth Affairs in its quest to strengthen the sports eco-system and engage the youth of Meghalaya formulated the Sports Policy in 2019. Extensive efforts have been made to make world-class sports facilities available to the youth and athletes of the region. Such efforts have never been initiated earlier in the history of Meghalaya,” the statement said.

It further said 318 grassroots sporting infrastructures are being developed across the state along with large-scale state-of-the-art sports infrastructure across the state. Several other sporting infrastructures will be ready within the next few months, it added.

The government said it has launched a talent identification programme for athletes. It aims at identifying talented athletes at a young age and honing their skills through curated training programmes. 

In the first phase of the programme, 4,600 children in the age groups of 10-18 were tested on international standards for their athletic abilities. The initial findings were found to be encouraging. Dozens of kids whose athletic abilities are on par and even better than international benchmarks were identified. 

Raksan Sangma, a 17-year-old boy from South West Garo Hills, clocked 2.84 seconds in the 20-meter sprint against the international benchmark of 2.99 seconds.

“Hosting events is also a big objective to ensure that athletes gain exposure. This has been a primary focus of the Department of Sports and Youth Affairs,” the statement added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Conrad K Sangmaat PA Sangma Sports Complex PA Sangma Football Stadium
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Division of assets: SC to hear Andhra Pradesh's plea in 2nd week of January
Justice DY Chandrachud (File Photo | PTI)
No SC benches to be available during winter vacation: CJI DY Chandrachud
Rajnath Singh with Army Chief General Manoj Pande, CDS General Anil Chauhan, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari pays tribute at the National War Memorial on the occasion of Vijay Diwas. (Photo | PTI)
1971 war was triumph of humanity over inhumanity: Rajnath Singh
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
CUET 2023 to be held from May 21 to 31, NEET-UG May 7: NTA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp