Indo-Pak connection in Argentina's maiden World Cup triumph

CHENNAI: As soon as Argentina lifted their third FIFA World Cup title after edging holders France 4-2 on penalties in a pulsating final at Lusail Stadium in Qatar, the Khan household in North Nazimabad, a suburb in Karachi (Pakistan), started receiving incessant calls. But it was nothing new for Faisal Waheed Khan, a sales and marketing manager with Afroze Textiles.

The quadrennial showpiece event always shifts focus on the family even as thousands of La Albiceleste fans wish success to their team. "It's actually quite known now. This time, social media was abuzz as Lionel Messi and Co lifted the trophy after 36 years," Faisal told this daily from Karachi.

The reason Faisal's father, Abdul Waheed Khan had tactically helped Argentina win their first World Cup in 1978 at their home. Waheed, who was born in Raipur in India, migrated to Pakistan with his parents and siblings in 1949. Born in 1934, Waheed started playing hockey in Karachi and found his way to the national team. He was a member of the Pakistan team that won the 1960 Rome Olympics gold beating India.

"He (Waheed) was manager of the Pakistan hockey team for the World Cup held in Buenos Aires. Our team played brilliant hockey there with him devising strategies like the use of wingers when penetration through the centre becomes difficult and holding possession in midfield to frustrate opponents. He also chalked out the strategy for a double attack immediately initiating a move from the left flank if a move from the right fails. By doing that, the opponents were taken by surprise as most of their defenders were stationed in the wrong flank," informed Faisal.

The strategies worked wonders for Pakistan as they stormed into the final. The success of the Pakistan team also reached the support staff including Cesar Luis Menotti, coach of the Argentina football team. "The hockey World Cup was held in March and April while the football World Cup was in June. One day, he received a call from Menotti requesting his presence at the Pakistan training session. My father immediately agreed and Menotti not only attended the session but also learnt the nuances of strategies followed by the team," added the 57-year-old Faisal.

Pakistan not only lifted the trophy by beating Netherlands 3-1 in the summit clash but also became the first team to win the prestigious tournament without losing or drawing any game. A few months later, hosts Argentina also defeated the same opponents incidentally by a similar margin to win their first world title. Waheed was in Pakistan then and fittingly received a telegram from Argentina's coach. "We still have that telegram with us. It was a thank you message from Menotti to my father. As far as I remember it read, 'thanks for helping us out'."

Eight years later, the legendary Diego Maradona led Argentina to their second world title and Waheed and his family were again in the thick of the things. As has become a tradition ever since 1978, Waheed was always remembered by one and all whenever the spectacular event was staged and Argentina did well. Unfortunately, the team failed to cross the final hurdle thrice since 1986 and so the memories of that Indo-Pak connect also faded.

Lionel Messi, however, made it possible this time around in his fifth attempt to give his billions of fans across the globe a reason to cheer. And same was the case with the Khan household in Karachi. But the big difference was the absence of Waheed, the man who played a key role in Argentina clinching their maiden title. "He left for heavenly abode in February this year. He must have been very happy with Argentina's win had he been around. We received a lot of calls once again and I was more than happy to oblige each of them as this is my father's legacy and I am proud to be a part of it," signed off Faisal, who also played hockey for Pakistan junior team and Customs.

Like his son, even Waheed might be smiling down on Messi and Co from heaven as their success has once again reminded the world of him and the role he had played 44 years ago.

