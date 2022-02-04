STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AFC Women's Asian Cup: It was a long road to victory, says China's Shui Qingxia after semis win

Head coach Shui Qingxia praised her players' determination and self-belief after China came from behind twice to defeat Japan in their epic AFC Women's Asian Cup India 2022 semis.

China Women's Football Team

China Women's Football Team (Photo | AP)

By ANI

PUNE: Head coach Shui Qingxia praised her players' determination and self-belief after China came from behind twice to defeat Japan in their epic AFC Women's Asian Cup India 2022 semi-final on Thursday.

Xiao Yuyi drew China PR level a minute into the second half, canceling out Riko Ueki's opener, while Wang Shanshan netted their second equaliser in the final minute of extra time to force a penalty shootout.

It was then goalkeeper Yu Zhu's moment to shine as she saved two penalties before the talismanic Wang Shanshan converted China PR's fifth spot-kick to send her team through to the final against Korea Republic on Sunday.

"It was a long road to victory," said Shui. "Before the match, I told every player to play to the best of their abilities and show the spirit of Chinese football. I want to thank the team and every team member for all their efforts, and for fighting hard for the win."

Starting a match without your star striker can be one hurdle too high for any team but Shui said the adjustments made to the starting lineup in the absence of Wang Shuang did not disrupt their overall game.

"We played without Wang Shuang because she picked up an injury during training. So just to be safe, we placed her on the bench. We made some adjustments and they worked," head coach said.

The win took China PR into their first AFC Women's Asian Cup final in 14 years and Shui said it was a phenomenal achievement not only for her team and staff but also for women's football in the country.

"It has been a long time since China PR reached the final. I believe it was 2008. It's a huge achievement for me, the whole team and women's football in China PR. A new start. We will work hard and do our best in the final," she added.

Sunday's final against Korea Republic will be played at the D.Y. Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

