STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Left Arsenal because of boss Mikel Arteta, says Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Former Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has confirmed that he left the club only because of a problem with manager Mikel Arteta.

Published: 04th February 2022 03:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2022 03:52 PM   |  A+A-

Former Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Former Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Photo | AP)

By IANS

BARCELONA: Former Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has confirmed that he left the club only because of a problem with manager Mikel Arteta.

"I think the problem was only with him (Arteta) and he made the decision. I can't say much, he wasn't happy and that's it. It happened like that. He wasn't very happy, I stayed very calm and that's it. They were difficult months but I think that's how football is sometimes," Aubameyang was quoted as saying by dailymail.co.uk.

"For my part I have never wanted to do something wrong and now I think that this is the past and I want to think about the present and right now that is my answer," he said.

Aubameyang was unveiled by Barcelona on Thursday having joined as a free transfer until 2025, after agreeing the mutual termination of his Arsenal contract. The striker was halfway through a three-year deal that Arteta helped convince him to sign in September 2020.

But their relationship broke down beyond repair after Arteta froze Aubameyang out and stripped him of the captaincy last month following a breach of discipline.

"I really wanted to come here, that's why I came in the morning, because I wanted to get things done. We waited until the last moment because it was a bit difficult with Arsenal but in the end I'm here. It was a very long day, crazy. We signed two minutes from the end. It was very long, I was with my dad at his house hoping that everything would be fine," Aubameyang said.

"In the end they called me in the afternoon to go do the medical check-up and I went very happy. A little stress at the end but all good. I've always had the dream of playing in La Liga. It's an incredible opportunity for me. This is the chance of a lifetime. Everyone knows that Barça is one of the best clubs in the world. I'm very happy," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pierre Emerick Aubameyang Mikel Arteta Arsenal EPL EPL 2022 Premier League Premier League 2022
India Matters
The women before boarding the flight | Express
Happiness onboard: 31 TN women beedi-rollers take their life's first flight ever
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight
Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary on Budget day. (Photo | PTI)
Union Budget: What it got right and where it failed!
Dr. Kurian John: Trying to bring a smile to the lips of students?
What has Malayalam movie 'Minnal Murali' to do with Mechanical Engineering students? Find out

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp