STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Indian footballers take stand of zero tolerance for female genital mutilation

Practices like female genital mutilation take away the individuality and self-confidence out of young children, former Indian women's team captain Oinam Bembem Devi.

Published: 06th February 2022 01:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2022 01:51 PM   |  A+A-

Oinam Bembem Devi

Former Indian women's football team captain Oinam Bembem Devi playing with young girls

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Indian Footballers took a stand on the International Day for Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation, stating that malpractice needs to come to an end to give an equal chance to children.

"Women in our society have grown a lot, and have gone on to do great things. But the dark underbelly of such backward practices as genital mutilation for girls still exists. Such practices tend to take away the individuality and self-confidence out of such children," said former Indian Women's Team captain Oinam Bembem Devi as per an AIFF release.

"As a society, we should condemn such practices and make sure that every child in our country has a proper childhood with decent education, and that they have the opportunity to grow up and become what they want to. Only then can we progress as a nation," she added.

Blue Tigresses forward Ngangom Bala Devi was vocal about the basic human rights of all children, especially little girls, and said that such practices have no place in modern society.

"The good thing in India is that we have begun the conversation of giving equal rights to women across different fields. But as long as such backward practices exist in our country, we cannot fulfil such dreams," said Bala.

"These are violations of basic human rights, and we need to dive deep into the misogynistic mindset and root out such perceptions. Only then will we truly be able to see equality take place in our society," she added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Oinam Bembem Devi Female Genital Mutilation International Day for Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation Indian women's football team
India Matters
Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar during an Independence day celebration in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
SA-RE-GA-MA-PA-DHA-NI-LA-TA: The voice that will ring through eternity
Raju Prasad, the beggar who is ardent supporter of the Digital India campaign. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
'No chutta, no worries': Meet Bihar's digital beggar Raju Prasad
SAD president Sukhbir Badal (Photo| PTI)
SAD is the only party with a strong presence across Punjab: Sukhbir Singh Badal
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp