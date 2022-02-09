STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Brentford need to improve as they visit Pep Guardiola's Manchester City

Brentford will need to improve on their recent defensive record if they are to avoid becoming Manchester City's next victims.

Published: 09th February 2022 04:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2022 04:40 PM   |  A+A-

Manchester City Team

Manchester City Team (Photo | AP)

By IANS

LONDON: Brentford will need to improve on their recent defensive record if they are to avoid becoming Manchester City's next victims on Wednesday night as Pep Guardiola's side continue what looks like an unstoppable march towards the Premier League title.

Thomas Frank's side travel to the Ethiad Stadium after conceding 16 goals in their last five matches in all competitions and with City taking 12 wins and a draw from their last 13 league games, anything other than an easy home win would be a major surprise.

Consecutive wins have lifted Norwich City out of the bottom three and Dean Smith's side will also have taken a morale boost from their FA Cup win away to Wolverhampton at the weekend.

Norwich have the chance to take another step on their recovery when they face Crystal Palace, whose young midfielder Michael Olise is currently earning rave reviews after recent performances, Xinhua reports.

Heung-Min Son could be back for Tottenham's home game against Southampton, while Harry Kane's seven goals in Spurs' last 11 games implies the England captain is back to his best form.

Wednesday's final game sees Aston Villa at home to Leeds United, with Philippe Coutinho likely to start for Villa as the home side's England defender Tyrone Mings praised the coaching of Steven Gerrard in an interview in the Guardian interview, saying he had pushed the squad to "limits we didn't know we could reach."

Thursday's games see Liverpool at home to Leicester City, with Mohamed Salah telling Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp that he is fit to play despite his African Nations Cup final disappointment as Egypt lost a penalty shootout to Senegal.

Finally, Arsenal should be well-rested for their match away to Wolves after Mikel Arteta's side didn't play in the FA Cup at the weekend.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Brentford Manchester City Pep Guardiola EPL EPL 2022 Premier League Premier League 2022
India Matters
Karnataka High Court (File Photo| EPS)
Hijab row: Karnataka HC refers issue to Chief Justice, suggests constitution of larger bench
Atul Garg, Srikant Sharma, Suresh Rana and Kapildev Agarwal
Assembly polls: What signals will Western UP send in the first phase of voting?
he line-up of the Apple iPhone 13 is displayed on their first day of sale, in New York. (Photo | AP)
iPhone to accept tap-to-pay with no requirement of additional hardware
Image of people working from home used for representational purpose.
Gadag techies refuse to lift mouse, drop plough as WFH season comes to end

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp