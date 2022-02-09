STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Monaco reaches French Cup semis with 2-0 win over Amiens

Tchouameni, a France midfielder with seven caps, put Monaco in the driver's seat after five minutes with a half-volley from a poorly cleared corner kick.

Published: 09th February 2022 12:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2022 12:18 PM   |  A+A-

Finland's Glen Kamara, center, fights for the ball with France's Aurelien Tchouameni (Photo | AP)

Finland's Glen Kamara, center, fights for the ball with France's Aurelien Tchouameni (Photo | AP)

By PTI

MONACO: Monaco progressed to the French Cup semifinals by defeating second-tier side Amiens 2-0 with goals from Aurelien Tchouameni and Kevin Volland. Monaco was the heavy favorite and was in control throughout.

Tchouameni, a France midfielder with seven caps, put Monaco in the driver's seat after five minutes with a half-volley from a poorly cleared corner kick.

The goal spurred the visitors on but Amiens forward Aliou Badji missed a couple of chances to level while Chadrac Akolo had a goal disallowed for an offside position.

Volland made it 2-0 from close range in the 54th from teenager Maghnes Akliouche's assist. Monaco was French Cup runner-up last year to Paris Saint-Germain and is chasing its first cup title since 1991.

Southern rivals Nice and Marseille meet in the Riviera city while fourth-tier sides Bergerac and Versailles face off in the other quarterfinal scheduled Wednesday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Monaco French Cup Midfielder Tchouameni Goal
India Matters
Karnataka High Court (File Photo| EPS)
Hijab row: Karnataka HC refers issue to Chief Justice, suggests constitution of larger bench
Atul Garg, Srikant Sharma, Suresh Rana and Kapildev Agarwal
Assembly polls: What signals will Western UP send in the first phase of voting?
he line-up of the Apple iPhone 13 is displayed on their first day of sale, in New York. (Photo | AP)
iPhone to accept tap-to-pay with no requirement of additional hardware
Image of people working from home used for representational purpose.
Gadag techies refuse to lift mouse, drop plough as WFH season comes to end

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp