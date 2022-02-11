Kerala Blasters humbled but no sense of panic under Ivan Vukomanovic

Martin Joseph By

Express News Service

KOCHI: A 3-0 defeat against a direct rival does not make good reading, especially at a club like Kerala Blasters who have taken a trigger happy approach in the past.

Managers are immediately under pressure and a mood of a mini-crisis takes over at a club that has been notorious for changing coaches without a second thought season after season.

Jamshedpur's win takes them to second in the table while Blasters find themselves outside the top four after a long time but there is no sense of crisis this time for the Kochi-based outfit.

Unlike in previous seasons and what was the case with former coaches, Ivan Vukomanovic's position as head coach is as secure as it comes because of the sheer impact he has had so far.

The latest result aside, the Serbian has made such an impact after a low profile entry into Indian football that there were serious questions about whether Blasters would be able to hold onto him.

The 44-year-old has turned Blasters into a title contender while playing a fearless and attacking brand of football.

The defeat against Jamshedpur is only their third of the season and it is interesting to note that after being thrashed by ATK Mohun Bagan in the first game of the season when the usual sense of panic starts to set in at Blasters, Vukomanovic turned things around in spectacular fashion.

Expect a response from the coach and his team as they have shown in the past that one defeat does not mean the team presses the panic button. It is also important to note that two of the three goals scored by Jamshedpur were penalties, and had Blasters avoided those silly mistakes, the game could have had a different complexion.

Irrespective of that, Vukomanovic is someone who does not hide from speaking his mind or being honest in his assessment. Whether it is about accepting the shortcomings of his team and how to improve it or expressing his concerns about the Covid outbreak inside the bubble and how it proved to be a major concern for the team and players.

Vukomanovic has proven in his time at Blasters that he tries to get the best out of the situation. From giving opportunities to youngsters, getting the best out of the players with Sahal Abdul Samad being the best example of that, to turning his team into a well-drilled unit. Blasters are a transformed unit under him.

And there looks to be a sense of calm and a sense of direction for the club in a long time.

We had a good conversation. I think there will be no problem to see each other in Kochi next season," Vukomanovic had said prior to the match about extending his stay.

While the result against Jamshedpur is not what Vukomanovic would have wanted, there is no question that he is building a side capable of vying for the top honours in seasons to come and they are still firmly in the hunt for a play-off spot or even more.