STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Champions League: Special to score here in my home town, says Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva

Bernardo Silva was pleased by his team performance against Sporting in their last-16 tie of the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

Published: 16th February 2022 04:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2022 04:37 PM   |  A+A-

Manchester City attacking midfielder Bernardo Silva

Manchester City attacking midfielder Bernardo Silva (Photo | AP)

By ANI

LISBON: Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva was pleased by his team performance against Sporting in their last-16 tie of the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

Manchester City scored five for the third time in this season's UEFA Champions League to beat Sporting. Goals from Riyad Mahrez, Bernardo Silva (2), Phil Foden, and Raheem Sterling helped the Premier League side to a convincing first-leg win away in Lisbon.

After the match, Bernardo Silva, who was honoured with the man of the match award, said: "It's a very good performance. I honestly think in the first half we weren't good enough to be 4-0 up. Sometimes we were a bit sloppy, but we were very clinical to score those goals with not so many chances."

"To win 5-0 away is a good result. I'm Portuguese, I'm from the other side of the city. My mum is Sporting, my dad is Benfica. It was special to score here in my home town," he added.

Riyad Mahrez grabbed the opener, an effort which was initially ruled out for offside before being overturned by VAR, before Bernardo Silva crashed a shot in off the crossbar.

Phil Foden prodded in a third and Silva struck again before the break as City took a stranglehold on the tie with less than a quarter of it played.

Raheem Sterling curled in the fifth - the pick of the goals - just before the hour to give his side a big advantage ahead of next month's second leg.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Champions League Champions League 2022 Manchester City Bernardo Silva
India Matters
Huawei (Photo | AP)
Tax evasion charges: I-T searches premises of Chinese telecom major Huawei
Bappi Lahiri (Photo | PTI)
Another legend gone: Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69
Bengaluru: Four-year-old wins battle against battery lodged in stomach
Australia cricketer Glenn Maxwell is all set to tie the knot with his long-time girlfriend Vini Raman. (Photo | PTI and Twitter)
'Need extra security': Maxwell after his Tamil marriage invite leaked online

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp