Pepe suspended for role in brawl at end of Portuguese game

FILE - Porto's Pepe rubs his head during their Champions League Group B soccer match against Atletico Madrid at the Dragao stadium in Porto, Portugal, Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

PORTO: Porto defender Pepe was suspended for two matches on Tuesday after being accused of kicking an official from another team during a brawl in the Portuguese league last week.

The veteran Portugal international was red carded for allegedly kicking a Sporting Lisbon club director during the altercation at the end of the 2-2 draw between the teams on Friday.

Sporting midfielder Bruno Tabata also was suspended for two matches after being accused of pushing a Porto club official during the brawl.

The suspensions for both players could be extended to up to two years after their cases are fully analyzed.

They were among four players — two from each team — who were sent off.

Porto sits six points ahead of second-place Sporting at the top of the Portuguese league standings. Sporting is the current champion.

