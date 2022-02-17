STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Champions League: Liverpool forward Diogo Jota suffers ankle ligament injury

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota suffered an ankle ligament injury during the side's Champions League round of 16 fixture against Inter Milan.

Published: 17th February 2022 04:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2022 04:48 PM

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota (Photo | AP)

By ANI

MILAN: Liverpool forward Diogo Jota suffered an ankle ligament injury during the side's Champions League round of 16 fixture against Inter Milan on Wednesday.

Jota had to be subbed off after 45 minutes in the game against Milan and he was replaced by Robert Firmino.

"I am happy with everything apart from Diogo Jota going off because of something around the ankle ligament," Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp told BT Sport, as reported by Goal.com.

"He could play on so maybe that is a good sign. The ankle was swollen at the break so we had to change," he added.

Goals from Robert Firmino and Mohamed Salah helped Liverpool defeat Inter Milan in this season's UEFA Champions League round of 16 tie on Wednesday.

At San Siro, Firmino first registered a goal in the 75th minute, and eight minutes later, Salah doubled Liverpool's lead, and as a result, the Reds registered a 2-0 victory.

Liverpool will next square off against Norwich City in the Premier League on Saturday before meeting Leeds mid-week and Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final on February 27.

