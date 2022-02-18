STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo's Insta photo puts end to 'dressing room divide' reports

Manchester United will be up against Leeds in their next Premier League game following which they will face Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

Published: 18th February 2022 12:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2022 12:56 PM

Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo | AP)

Earlier this week, Marcus Rashford hit out at a report that claimed that there was a divide in the Manchester United dressing room between English players and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Rashford on Twitter dismissed what was stated in the report and claimed it to be baseless.

Now Ronaldo has also shared a photo with Rashford on Instagram to put an end to those rumors.

The photo posted by Ronaldo indicates that 'The Red Devils' are standing side by side together.

Manchester United stars Cristiano Ronaldo (L) and Marcus Rashford during a training session.

The fans claimed that Ronaldo's photo with Rashford couldn't have been posted at any better time.

This is not the first time when there are reports claiming that there is a rift in the team where Ronaldo is a part of. Spanish press had previously claimed that Ronaldo had differences with Gareth Bale during their time with Real Madrid.

Ronaldo, after scoring against Brighton earlier this week, wrote on Instagram, "Nobody gives up and there’s only one way to get back on track: hard work, teamwork, serious work. Everything else is just noise."

Manchester United will be up against Leeds in their next Premier League game following which they will face Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

Manchester United midfielder Fred during a recent interview also requested everyone to ignore the fake news and rumours surrounding the team.

Fred during an interaction with Sky Sports told, "Our dressing room is really good. There’s a lot of fake news and a lot of rumours surrounding it but it’s great. We work together and we all have the same goals and objectives. It’s not easy for the manager to keep everyone happy because everyone wants to play and we have so many good players. But we understand each other. We have developed harmony in the dressing room and I think that’s the most important thing we have. We have maximum respect for each other in the dressing room."

In the recent game against Brighton, Ronaldo ended his six-game goal drought by lashing in a 51st-minute goal to set United on its way to a 2-0 win over the 'Seagulls' that moved the team into fourth place in the Premier League.

Bruno Fernandes added a second goal in the seventh minute of stoppage time, with virtually the last kick of the game, following a rapid break as Brighton committed men forward.

United had failed to win any of its last three games despite taking the lead each time — twice in the league, against Burnley and Southampton, and in getting eliminated from the FA Cup by second-tier Middlesbrough.

(With Inputs From AP)

