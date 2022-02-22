STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ISL: From Chennaiyin to Mumbai, Lallianzuala Chhangte embraces fresh test

Considering that Chhangte is among the rising stars of Indian football and one of Chennaiyin’s key players in recent seasons, it was quite a coup for the City Football Group-owned Mumbai.

By Martin Joseph
Express News Service

KOCHI:  As far as deadline day transfers go, Lallianzuala Chhangte’s move from Chennaiyin FC to defending champions Mumbai City FC generated quite a buzz and was among the biggest transfers in this season’s Indian Super League.

Considering that Chhangte is among the rising stars of Indian football and one of Chennaiyin’s key players in recent seasons, it was quite a coup for the City Football Group-owned Mumbai who have a habit of trying to acquire the top talent available.

On paper, this is a loan deal, but as the 24-year-old was into the final year of his contract, Chennaiyin had to part with their prized possession so that they didn’t lose him for free at the end of the season.

As for Chhangte, the lure of Mumbai was too good to turn down and he felt it was the right move.

“I thought this is not going to happen, suddenly at the end of the transfer window, I heard the good news that the club has allowed me to go,” said Chhangte.

While he has a special connection with Chennaiyin where he truly came into his own as a speedy winger with raw talent, the youngster felt it was time to take the next step.

“Linking up with the City Football Group will help me to become a better footballer. And who knows, there might be a possibility to play outside India if I am performing well here. One of the biggest reasons why I came here is to play in the AFC Champions League. That is a very very big thing and it is the first time for the club and especially for me,” said Chhangte.

It was not an easy decision for the Mizoram footballer as Chennaiyin is the club where he grew as a seasoned professional after joining them in 2019.

Reaching the final of the 2019-20 season was among the highlights of his stay with the two-time champions.

“I had been thinking a lot about it, praying and discussing it with my family and my agent. I couldn’t thank Chennaiyin enough for making me part of one of the biggest clubs in India and that club will always be in my heart because I’ve experienced so many good memories there. But now I’m with Mumbai and my mind is here and I’m focused,” he said.

The immediate focus for Chhangte and the team will be to secure a place in the playoffs. The team is currently fifth in the table with four rounds left and will take on East Bengal on Tuesday. 

