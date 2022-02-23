Roma coach Jose Mourinho given 2-game ban after red card

By Associated Press

MILAN: Roma coach Jose Mourinho has been banned for two games as punishment for his outburst during the latest setback when his team drew 2-2 with Verona in the Italian league.

Mourinho, who was red-carded, encroached onto the field in Saturday's game to argue with the referee and then kicked the ball into the crowd.

The Portuguese coach acted in a “threatening” manner, Serie A said in its disciplinary announcement Tuesday. The league also fined him 20,000 euros ($22,700).

Eighth-place Roma is winless in its last three league games -all draws, including one against relegation-threatened Genoa.

The ban means Mourinho won't be on the touchline for Roma's games at Spezia on Sunday and at home against Atalanta on March 5.