STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

No football in Kanteerava stadium says Karnataka Sports Minister

Karnataka Athletics Association, to whom the stadium belongs, has said that the track and field athletes should be given first priority at Kanteerava Stadium.

Published: 25th February 2022 09:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2022 09:48 AM   |  A+A-

Sree Kanteerava stadium

By Ashim Sunam
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Sree Kanteerava Stadium has been a bone of contention between JSW-owned Bengaluru Football Club (BFC) and the Karnataka Athletics Association (KAA). And on Thursday, when the newly relaid synthetic athletics track was unveiled during an event at the venue, Karnataka's Sports Minister KC Narayana Gowda also said that the stadium will not be used for football matches.

This comes at a time when there are talks of the Indian Super League reverting to the pre-pandemic format — home and away — for next season. The last two seasons, including the ongoing one, have been held inside a bio-bubble in Goa. The minister's comment has sowed the seed of doubts for Bengaluru's home venue, but club CEO Mandhar Tamhane declined to comment, stating that he is not aware of all this (Gowda's comment).

It is important to mention here that the stadium belongs to the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports (DYES)  which comes under the state government. The KAA, whose athletes train at the stadium, is not happy with how things have transpired in the past when Bengaluru played their home matches here. KAA secretary A Rajavelu made it clear that the track and field athletes should be given first priority.

"This stadium is not a multi-purpose stadium. They can go and play at the football stadium which is exclusively for football. Track and field athletes should be the priority at Kanteerava. With permission from DYES, JSW can use the stadium for football on the day of the match and one day before that. But on other days, we should have unrestricted access to the ground. In the past, they (JSW) have created problems by not allowing us to step on the grass and such. Where will we go to practise our field events? That is not acceptable to us," he said.

The athletics body has been quite active on the matter and even wrote to the state government late last year, stating that they should not give permission for football. But, a final decision has not been reached on the matter.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Athletics Association Sree Kanteerava Stadium KC Narayana Gowda
India Matters
Russia President Vladimir Putin (Photo | AP)
By invading Ukraine, Vladimir Putin loses allies in eastern Europe
Damaged radar, a vehicle and equipment are seen at a Ukrainian military facility outside Mariupol, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER: What to know as Russia attacks Ukraine
Image used for representational purpose only.
Bitcoin falls below USD 35,000 as Russia-Ukraine war intensifies
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Bengaluru woman's campaign on mental health during pregnancy tastes success

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp