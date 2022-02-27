STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Mohun Bagan player Prabir Das fined Rs 50,000 for "violent conduct" 

AIFF disciplinary committee found the automatic one-match ban on Das sufficient and decided not to impose any further suspension, the ISL said in a statement.

Published: 27th February 2022 07:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2022 07:21 PM   |  A+A-

ATK Mohun Bagan star Prabir Das

ATK Mohun Bagan star Prabir Das (Photo | ISL)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The All India Football Federation (AIFF) disciplinary committee on Sunday fined ATK Mohun Bagan player Prabir Das Rs 50,000 after being held guilty of "violent conduct" during his side's Indian Super League (ISL) match against Kerala Blasters earlier this month.

The committee found the automatic one-match ban on Das sufficient and decided not to impose any further suspension, the ISL said in a statement.

ATK Mohun Bagan and Kerala Blasters had played out a 2-2 draw in that match on February 19 at Vasco.

Das will now be available for selection for ATK Mohun Bagan.

Meanwhile, Kerala Blasters player Harmanjot Singh Khabra's hearing with the disciplinary committee has been set for Tuesday.

Khabra was charged with a similar offence during his side's match against Hyderabad FC, where he was shown a yellow card.

The player has apologized for his actions since, in writing to the committee.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Prabir Das All India Football Federation ATK Mohun Bagan Prabir Das fine
India Matters
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Economic Survey Report says state's growth performance better than national average
India's Permanent Representative to UN, TS Tirumurti at UNSC meeting on Ukraine | @ANI/Twitter
India abstains on UNSC resolution condemning Russia's 'aggression' against Ukraine
Akhil with Jithina
Kerala family's tale of two wars: Man hostage in Yemen, wife inside bunker in Ukraine
A worker at a Ukrainian gas station in Volovets, western Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER: What does Ukraine invasion mean for energy bills?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp