STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

The Jewish connection: Chelsea owner Abramovich involved in Russia-Ukraine peace talks

Peace negotiations are currently underway at the border of Ukraine and Belarus.

Published: 28th February 2022 07:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2022 07:59 PM   |  A+A-

Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich

Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich (Photo | AP)

By Online Desk

Chelsea owner and one of Russia's richest man Roman Abramovich is said to be trying to assist in brokering a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine. 

Though his influence is stated to be limited, the 55-year-old Abramovich has reportedly landed in Belarus to help with the talks.

Peace negotiations are currently underway at the border of Ukraine and Belarus without any preconditions. The talks are a result of a phone call between Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky and Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko.

"Abramovich’s involvement reportedly follows a request from Ukrainian film producer Alexander Rodnyansky," Evening Standard reports.

According to The Jerusalem Post the Russian-Israeli billionaire was asked by the Ukrainians to help in enabling the talks, and has traveled to Belarus to participate in the discussions. 

Rodnyansky, a two-time Oscar-nominated producer was reported by The Jerusalem Post as saying that while Abramovich’s “influence is limited”, he was the only person he knew of who agreed in Russia to the Ukrainian request. “I don’t know if there will be impact but we know Zelensky’s staff and I am from the Ukraine and they are grateful for the efforts."

Abramovich and Chelsea Football club have drawn flak recently for not condemning the Russian invasion.

Abramovich stepped back from the day-to-day running of Chelsea on Saturday night. He will retain ownership but has handed all decision making to the club's charitable foundation trustees.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Roman Abramovich Chelsea owner Russia-Ukraine peace talks
India Matters
Sandalwood actor Chetan Ahimsa
Sandalwood actor Chetan may be deported to US
Anand Subramanian has been living at 'Vishranti' in Alwarpet. (Inset: Anand and his ex-boss Chitra Ramkrishna) (Photo | Sunish P Surendran, EPS)
Revealed: The Chennai house that Chitra Ramkrishna sold to Anand Subramanian's wife in 2021!
Bengaluru institute questions MIT on star signals
Meet Shabana, Kerala nurse who is silverlining for sorrow of elderly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp