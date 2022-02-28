The Jewish connection: Chelsea owner Abramovich involved in Russia-Ukraine peace talks

By Online Desk

Chelsea owner and one of Russia's richest man Roman Abramovich is said to be trying to assist in brokering a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine.

Though his influence is stated to be limited, the 55-year-old Abramovich has reportedly landed in Belarus to help with the talks.

Peace negotiations are currently underway at the border of Ukraine and Belarus without any preconditions. The talks are a result of a phone call between Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky and Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko.

"Abramovich’s involvement reportedly follows a request from Ukrainian film producer Alexander Rodnyansky," Evening Standard reports.

According to The Jerusalem Post the Russian-Israeli billionaire was asked by the Ukrainians to help in enabling the talks, and has traveled to Belarus to participate in the discussions.

Rodnyansky, a two-time Oscar-nominated producer was reported by The Jerusalem Post as saying that while Abramovich’s “influence is limited”, he was the only person he knew of who agreed in Russia to the Ukrainian request. “I don’t know if there will be impact but we know Zelensky’s staff and I am from the Ukraine and they are grateful for the efforts."

Abramovich and Chelsea Football club have drawn flak recently for not condemning the Russian invasion.

Abramovich stepped back from the day-to-day running of Chelsea on Saturday night. He will retain ownership but has handed all decision making to the club's charitable foundation trustees.