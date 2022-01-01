STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Liverpool: Klopp in COVID isolation, absent for Chelsea game

Klopp has mild symptoms and is now isolating, meanwhile, three other members of the backroom staff have also reported suspected COVID-19 infections.

Published: 01st January 2022 11:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2022 11:01 PM   |  A+A-

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp will miss the Premier League match at Chelsea on Sunday after what the club called a suspected positive coronavirus test.

Klopp has mild symptoms and is now isolating, Liverpool said Saturday. Assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders will be on the touchline leading the team at Stamford Bridge but three other members of the backroom staff have also reported suspected COVID-19 infections.

Klopp announced Friday that three unnamed players had tested positive.

FRANCE

Seven Monaco players have tested positive for the coronavirus, the club said Saturday on the eve of its French Cup game.

The match at second-tier Quevilly-Rouen is still set to go ahead on Sunday.

Monaco said none of the seven players show any worrying signs and are isolating.

There are 12 other French Cup games scheduled for Sunday, with title-holder Paris Saint-Germain in action on Monday night at third-tier Vannes.

