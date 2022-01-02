STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AS Monaco fire head coach Niko Kovac

Niko Kovac was fired as AS Monaco head coach, with the club lying sixth in Ligue 1 at the mid-season break.

Niko Kovac was fired as AS Monaco head coach.

(Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

MONACO: Niko Kovac was fired as AS Monaco head coach, with the club lying sixth in Ligue 1 at the mid-season break.

Although Monaco have won three of their past four league games, a poor start to the season and a failure to qualify for the Champions League via the August play-offs cost Kovac his job on Saturday.

The 50-year-old Croatian's side lost 3-2 on aggregate to Shakhtar Donetsk, despite leading the second leg 2-0 at halftime in Ukraine.

Monaco are four points adrift of second-place Nice and third-place Marseille in the Champions League spots for next season.

Kovac, who was hired in June 2020, also made a slow start with Monaco last season but then transformed the side's fortunes to finish third behind Paris Saint-Germain and champions Lille.

Reserve team coach Stephane Nado will take over in an interim role for Sunday's French Cup game at second-tier Quevilly-Rouen.

