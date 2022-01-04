STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Ferran Torres unable to register at Barcelona yet after signing

Torres appeared unconcerned, saying he was “calm because the club is doing all it can.”

Published: 04th January 2022 11:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2022 11:01 AM   |  A+A-

FILE - Spain's Ferran Torres celebrates after scoring during their Nations League semifinal soccer match against Italy at the San Siro stadium, in Milan, Italy, Oct. 6, 2021

FILE - Spain's Ferran Torres celebrates after scoring during their Nations League semifinal soccer match against Italy at the San Siro stadium, in Milan, Italy, Oct. 6, 2021. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

BARCELONA: Ferran Torres was presented as a Barcelona player on Monday, though the Spanish team isn’t able to register him yet.

Barcelona director of football Mateu Alemany said the club knew there was no room for Torres in the squad “in terms of salaries” when he was bought last week from Manchester City for an initial fee of 55 million euros ($62.2 million).

“However, we have been making moves in different areas,” Alemany said, “and we are convinced we can register him.”

Torres appeared unconcerned, saying he was “calm because the club is doing all it can.”

Torres said he returns to Spain a better player having been coached by Pep Guardiola at City, which he joined in the offseason of 2020 from Valencia. He scored 16 goals in 43 games in all competitions for City but was never a regular because of the many attacking options available to Guardiola.

Torres played as a winger and a central striker.

“When I left Manchester City, I had the idea of coming back to La Liga and Barça showed an interest,” he said. “I am an ambitious player and I like a challenge. I want to take Barça back to where it belongs.”

Torres signed a five-year deal and has a buyout clause of 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion).

Torres hasn’t played since October because of a foot injury sustained on international duty with Spain, but is hoping to be available on Jan. 12 for the match against Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup semifinals.

But shortly after his presentation Barcelona announced both Torres and Pedri González tested positive for COVID-19. It said the players were in ¨good health¨ and isolating at home.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
FC Barcelona Ferran Torres Manchester City Ferran Torres registration Barcelona salary cap
India Matters
An Indian policeman asks people to leave the Juhu beach amid restrictions imposed due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases. (Photo | AP)
'Surge in cases indicative of third Covid wave in India, peak will arrive very soon': Expert
A health worker collect swab sample from a person in Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Weekend curfew to be imposed in Delhi amid Covid surge, work from home for govt staffers
It’s time to think about data equity
VK Uma Maheswaran with his pregnant cats Kshira and Irish at their valaikappu (baby shower). (Photo |EPS)
Fur party: Man throws baby shower for his cats in Coimbatore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp