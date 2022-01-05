STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

ISL 2022: Jamshedpur FC aim to get back on track against unpredictable NorthEast United

For NorthEast United, who are 10th in the table with eight points to show for, it is an opportunity to climb up the ladder.

Published: 05th January 2022 05:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2022 05:25 PM   |  A+A-

Jamshedpur FC

Jamshedpur FC players celebrate their opening goal against MCFC (Photo | ISL Media)

By ANI

BAMBOLIM: After a few indifferent outings, Jamshedpur FC will be desperate to get back to winning ways when they take on unpredictable NorthEast United FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on Thursday. Jamshedpur have looked excellent this season with a collection of some really talented footballers.

But in their last few games, the Owen Coyle-coached side looked off the boil managing two points from the last three games. They lost to Chennaiyin FC in their previous encounter, lacking the teeth upfront which they usually have.

Sitting sixth in the points table, Jamshedpur can move back to the top four with a win on the morrow. For NorthEast United, who are 10th in the table with eight points to show for, it is an opportunity to climb up the ladder.

Lithuanian striker Nerijus Valskis jumped ship to Chennaiyin FC in the January transfer window but such are the riches of Jamshedpur that they can afford to let go of a forward of his quality.

Greg Stewart has been brilliant, to say the least for the Men of Steel, playing a part in 64.3 per cent of Jamshedpur's goals this season. But that is also a cause of concern for Coyle as his team has been over-reliant on the talismanic Scotsman.

"We've had a couple of opportunities that we let slip by. We should have had something from the Chennaiyin game. But Chennaiyin rode their luck and they got their points. That's the margins in the league. We know we are capable of winning games. We need to be more clinical in front of goal," Coyle said as per the ISL release.

Jamshedpur's defence has remained rock solid despite the blip in form. The club has conceded just one goal from open play in their past four games. Coming to NorthEast United, they held table-toppers Mumbai City FC to a high-scoring draw in their last match and can draw confidence from the fact that the team has been among goals.

Deshorn Brown put his fitness and injury concerns to rest to score a stunning hattrick in the last game and coach Khalid Jamil will hope the Jamaican striker continues delivering the goods. "We did well in the last match and got a long time to recover. We are playing a good side against Jamshedpur, but we have to go for three points, nothing less. Everybody is ready. We must stay positive and work hard," said an optimistic Jamil.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jamshedpur FC NorthEast United FC ISL 2022 Indian Super League ISL 2021 22 Jamshedpur vs NorthEast Owen Coyle
India Matters
Dr. V Ravi.
Bengaluru virologist’s test kit 'Omisure' for Omicron variant cuts delays
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a woman to test for COVID-19 in Hyderabad, India, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. (Photo | AP)
India records biggest single-day rise of 495 Omicron cases; 90,928 fresh infections
A vial of the Covaxin vaccine is being displayed by a medical worker. (File photo | AFP)
Paracetamol not recommended after being vaccinated with Covaxin: Bharat Biotech
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | AFP)
84-year-old Bihar man gets 11 shots of Covid vaccine, caught while going for 12th

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp