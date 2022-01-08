STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Borussia Dortmund chief argues slams move to restart Bundesliga without spectators

Matches in Germany's top flight resume on Friday in front of empty terraces after a two-week winter break, but Watzke argued for allowing small numbers of fans to return.

Published: 08th January 2022 06:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2022 06:10 PM   |  A+A-

Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke

Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke (File photo| AFP)

By AFP

BERLIN: Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke has criticised the decision to put Bundesliga matches back behind closed doors due to high numbers of COVID-19 in Germany. Last month, the government ordered Bundesliga games to be played without spectators to try to curb the spread of the virus.

Dortmund are second in the Bundesliga table behind Bayern Munich. Matches in Germany's top flight resume on Friday in front of empty terraces after a two-week winter break, but Watzke argued for allowing small numbers of fans to return.

"I am not interested in now filling up stadiums, that would be completely the wrong signal to send. But I think 10 per cent of the stadium capacity would be appropriate," Watzke told magazine Der Spiegel. Dortmund's impressive Signal Iduna Park stadium can hold 80,000 and Watzke wants to see it "even 10 per cent" full.

"Eight thousand spectators could be distributed in such a way that they have virtually nothing to do with each other physically. With 8,000 spectators at our stadium, the risk of infection would be low, and to be honest, everyone knows that," Watzke said.

Watzke says each Dortmund home game behind closed doors costs the club four million euros ($4.5 million) in lost matchday revenue, calling it "hardly economically viable". He warns that some German football clubs may be forced out of business unless fans are allowed to return soon.

"This will kill off an entire industry. In addition, the connection between the club and its fans will be destroyed to a large extent. Some of the spectators will not come back. As a result, we will have even bigger problems in five or 10 years," said Watzke, the new chairman of the German Football League (DFL) supervisory board.

Watzke also echoed the sentiments of Union Berlin president Dirk Zingler by suggesting "football is being used for symbolic politics" in the fight against the virus. "Explain to me why music halls can be filled twice a day with 750 people, at 45 per cent capacity, but no spectators are allowed in big open-air stadiums. It does make you feel a bit let down," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga Hans Joachim Watzke COVID19 Coronavirus Closed door football
India Matters
CPM Flag (File photo| EPS)
Listen to Electron and his brothers
Health workers carry a COVID-19 patient to be admitted to Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad, India, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. (Photo | AP)
1,59,632 new COVID cases in India, highest in 224 days; 552 Omicron infections reported
A view of the COVID care centre at the Commonwealth Games Village Sports Complex in New Delhi. (File photo| ANI)
Third wave: India sees creepy-crawly rate of COVID-related hospitalisations
Seven-year-old Jewel from Kerala, set for Guinness record in swimming

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp