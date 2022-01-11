STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Umtiti takes salary cut, allows Barcelona to register Torres 

Torres was presented last week but hadn't been added to the squad because Barcelona couldn't make room for him without breaching the Spanish league's strict financial fair play rules.

Published: 11th January 2022 10:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2022 10:01 AM   |  A+A-

FILE - Spain's Ferran Torres celebrates after scoring during their Nations League semifinal soccer match against Italy at the San Siro stadium, in Milan, Italy, Oct. 6, 2021

FILE - Spain's Ferran Torres celebrates after scoring during their Nations League semifinal soccer match against Italy at the San Siro stadium, in Milan, Italy, Oct. 6, 2021. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

BARCELONA: Barcelona will register new signing Ferran Torres after defender Samuel Umtiti agreed to take a salary cut, the club said on Monday.

Torres was presented last week but hadn't been added to the squad because Barcelona couldn't make room for him without breaching the Spanish league's strict financial fair play rules.

The Catalan club said it reached a deal with Umtiti to extend his contract until 2026, reducing part of the salary the French defender was due to receive in the year and a half remaining on his contract.

“Through this contract extension, Barcelona will be able to increase its ‘financial fair play’ quota and thus register Torres with the Spanish league,” the club said.

Barcelona paid an initial fee of 55 million euros ($62 million) to sign Torres from Manchester City. The 21-year-old Spain forward signed a five-year deal with the Spanish club with a buyout clause of 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion).

Team captains Gerard Piqué, Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba and Sergi Roberto had all taken salary cuts last year to help the financially troubled club. Lionel Messi agreed to a 50% salary reduction but it wasn’t enough for the club to be able to keep him, leading to his move to Paris Saint-Germain.

“Barcelona wishes to publicly express its gratitude to Samuel Umtiti for his willingness and the affection that he has demonstrated towards the club,” Barcelona said.

Torres hasn’t played since October because of a foot injury sustained on international duty with Spain.

He was among the Barcelona players who tested positive for the coronavirus recently but was cleared on Monday and will join the rest of the squad in Saudi Arabia for the Spanish Super Cup. The Catalan club plays Real Madrid in the semifinals on Wednesday.

Midfielder Pedri González also tested negative on Monday and will travel to Saudi Arabia alongside Torres.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Barcelona Samuel Umtiti Ferran Torres
India Matters
For representational purpose only. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
No need to test the asymptomatic and low-risk contacts, says ICMR 
Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Marital rape should be punished: Delhi High Court
Dr Narasimhaiah Srinivasaiah.
Doctor by day, farmer by night: Meet Bengaluru's Dr Srinivasaiah
Mahuva MLA Mohanbhai Dhodiya
Believe it or not, "visionary" BJP MLA foresees death of a native villager

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp