Covid concern grips ISL again

BENGALURU: There has been a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases throughout the country and Goa, which is hosting all the ISL matches, has witnessed the same. Bengaluru FC and ATK Mohun Bagan, who are scheduled to meet on Saturday, have been affected by the virus too. If one of the Blues players has tested positive via the Rapid Antigen Test recently, the Mariners, whose last game against Odisha FC was postponed, reportedly have more cases. Hence, there is uncertainty over Saturday’s game.
