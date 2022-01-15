STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid concern grips ISL again

There has been a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases throughout the country and Goa, which is hosting all the isl matches, has witnessed the same.

Published: 15th January 2022 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2022 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Super League logo.

Indian Super League logo. (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  There has been a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases throughout the country and Goa, which is hosting all the ISL matches, has witnessed the same. Bengaluru FC and ATK Mohun Bagan, who are scheduled to meet on Saturday, have been affected by the virus too. If one of the Blues players has tested positive via the Rapid Antigen Test recently, the Mariners, whose last game against Odisha FC was postponed, reportedly have more cases. Hence, there is uncertainty over Saturday’s game.

