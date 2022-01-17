STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

With brutal 40-word statement, Everton fires Rafa Benitez after 200 days as manager

Benitez's name was chanted at Anfield within minutes after the announcement by Liverpool fans during their match against Brentford.

Published: 17th January 2022 12:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2022 12:58 AM   |  A+A-

Everton's head coach Rafael Benitez. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LONDON: Rafa Benitez was fired by Everton after 200 days in charge on Sunday with a brutal 40-word statement that offered no thanks to the manager whose appointment was always contentious with fans.

The Spaniard never overcame his successful association with Liverpool, whose stadium is only a mile (1.6 kilometers) from Goodison Park across Stanley Park, and his position became increasingly untenable as Everton sunk closer to the relegation zone.

Benitez's name was chanted at Anfield within minutes after the announcement by Liverpool fans during their match against Brentford.

They not only fondly remember his 2004-10 reign, which included leading Liverpool to the Champions League title in 2005, but also his part in the decline of such a fierce, local rival.

A 2-1 loss to Norwich on Saturday left Everton six points above the relegation zone with only one win in the league since September.

"Everton Football Club can confirm the departure of Rafael Benitez as first team manager," the club said in a statement.

"Benitez, who joined Everton in June 2021, has left the club with immediate effect. An update on a permanent replacement will be made in due course."

However delighted Everton supporters are to see Benitez's departure, the ownership will also remain in their sights.

After a lavish and somewhat haphazard outlay of about USD 750 million on players since Farhad Moshiri became the club's majority shareholder in 2016, Everton reined in its spending in the summer transfer window following the appointment of Benitez.

Four players came in at a total cost of barely USD 2 million.

The fear has become about the danger of relegation rather than trying to qualify for Europe for the first time since 2017 in the Europa League.

While Liverpool has won the Champions League (2019) and Premier League (2020) since then, Everton is without a trophy since the 1995 FA Cup and hasn't won the English championship since 1987.

But the club is ambitious for the future with plans to move into a new stadium by Liverpool's waterfront, costing around USD 700 million, for the start of the 2024-25 season.

Benitez won't be the manager leading the team in it.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rafa Benitez Everton
India Matters
Doctors in PPE suits tend to patients at a Covid Care Centre in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
India records 2,58,089 new Covid-19 cases, 385 deaths; positivity rate 19.65 per cent
A teenager receives her first dose of vaccine for COVID-19 at a college in Mumbai, India, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Omicron a 'deviant' from pandemic progression script: Virologist Jacob ohn
Omicron variant: Hospitalisation under 4 per cent, finds latest study
Image of a women SHG used for representational purpose only (File | Express)
With men jobless, rural women in Bengal turn bread winners

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp