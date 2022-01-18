STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Christian Eriksen reportedly offered six-month contract by Brentford

Eriksen collapsed during the European Championship with cardiac issues and due to a pacemaker, and Serie A rules left his club at the time Inter Milan.

Published: 18th January 2022 11:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2022 11:33 AM   |  A+A-

Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen

Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

HERNING: Reports in England suggest that Christian Eriksen has been offered a route back into top-flight football - with English Premier League side Brentford offering the Dane a six-month contract.

Eriksen collapsed during the European Championship with cardiac issues and due to a pacemaker, and Serie A rules left his club at the time Inter Milan.

However he has stated he wants to play in the upcoming World Cup - and a starring role for Brentford to prove his fitness may be an attractive proposition for a player who already played in the English capital during his time at Tottenham.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Christian Eriksen Brentford English Premier League
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
COVID wave ebbing in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata?
A health worker collects swab sample for Covid test in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
New Covid cases dip in Karnataka, Bommai rules out lockdown
A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru on Saturday.
17 days into third Covid wave, doctors already stretched
Senior citizens can get a booster shot 39 weeks after their second dose | Express
Dial Chennai Corporation helpline to get Covid booster shots at home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp