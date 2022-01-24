ISL: Blues draw 1-1 against FC Goa 

Ashim Sunam By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Things were not expected to be easy for Bengaluru FC when they faced FC Goa in the Indian Super League at GMC Athletic Stadium on Sunday. There were a couple of reasons why this encounter would prove to be a challenge. The Blues only started training from Friday due to the Covid-19 cases in their camp and were in isolation for 10 days, resulting in lack of practice sessions. During the same period, the Gaurs played two matches.

Meanwhile, Sunil Chhetri, who did not start in the last five games, also had a thing or two to prove in the contest as he was included in the playing XI. The forward might not have been at his overall best in the competition, but the skipper led his team from the front, scoring an equaliser in their 1-1 draw. With the much awaited goal, he also made history, as it was his 48th goal in the ISL, the joint-most with Ferran Corominas. In fact, he almost scored his second and a late winner of the contest but his shot hit the crossbar. As for Goa, it was Dylan Fox, who found the back of the net.

Bengaluru started the game on a bright note, with some good possession. Goa, on the other hand, suffered an early setback as Glan Martins got injured, forcing the Gaurs into an early substitution in the 12th minute. Six minutes later, they came close with Devendra Murgaonkar's header, but was wide of the target. At the other end, Bengaluru's Iman Basafa could have done better as his shot also failed to test the goalkeeper.

After the first 30 minutes, Goa began to apply pressure on the Blues defence with some good football. In fact, Bedia should have helped his team take the lead in the 37th minute, but his header was not even on target. However, a few minutes later, Bedia put in a wonderful ball inside the box, which was met by Fox, who headed the ball home.

Bengaluru knew fully well about the importance of scoring an early goal in the second half. It was skipper Chhetri, who decided to do it on his own as he scored a clinical header in the 61st minute to draw it level.

In fact, they got a couple of opportunities to clinch the game, but Roshan Naorem's long range effort was saved by Dheeraj Moirangthem to deny Bengaluru their second of the night.

With both teams in search of an equaliser, they made a couple substitutions. But, it was Bengaluru, who came closest to scoring as Chhetri's curling effort hit the crossbar in the 92nd minute to deny Bengaluru three points.