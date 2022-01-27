STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ghana sack football coach Milovan Rajevac after AFCON group stage exit

Ghana men's national team, also known as Black Stars, failed to live up to its reputation and made an early exit from AFCON.

Published: 27th January 2022 01:39 PM

Outgoing Ghana men's football team coach Milovan Rajevac

Outgoing Ghana men's football team coach Milovan Rajevac (Photo | AFP)

By IANS

ACCRA: The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has terminated the contract of national men's football team coach Milovan Rajevac, a week after the team bowed out of the ongoing African Cup of Nation (AFCON) in Cameroon.

In the premier football tournament for Continent, the Ghana men's national team, also known as Black Stars, failed to live up to its reputation and made an early exit.

"This follows the receipt of the technical report from the coach, the medical report, and the report from the management committee following Ghana's early exit from the Africa Cup of Nations Cameroon 2021 tournament," the GFA said in a statement on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the GFA also sacked members of the Black Stars management committee, reports Xinhua.

The association thanked the Serbian trainer and the Black Stars management committee members for their service and wished them well in their future endeavours. The GFA is expected to in the coming days announce a reconstituted technical team and management committee after due engagement with all relevant stakeholders.

Ghana, one of the top football teams in Africa, have won the Africa Cup of Nation on four occasions, but their last triumph came in 1982. Ghana had finished runners-up in the 2015 edition and semi-finals in 2017.

