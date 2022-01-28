STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Aston Villa signs defender Calum Chambers from Arsenal

Aston Villa signed defender Calum Chambers from Arsenal, making him the club's fifth addition of the January transfer window.

Published: 28th January 2022

Calum Chambers made 122 appearances for Arsenal after joining from Southampton in 2014.

Calum Chambers made 122 appearances for Arsenal after joining from Southampton in 2014. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

LONDON: Aston Villa signed defender Calum Chambers from Arsenal on Thursday, making him the club's fifth addition of the January transfer window.

The 27-year-old Chambers, who can play in both central defense and at right-back, has signed a three-and-a-half-year deal at Villa Park for an undisclosed fee.

His arrival follows those of Philippe Coutinho, Lucas Digne, Robin Olsen and Kerr Smith as Steven Gerrard reshapes his squad.

“It’s a great stage to be joining the club at. The club’s building momentum and it’s an exciting time to be here,” Chambers told Villa's website. “You can really feel that being in and around the building. You can feel the energy around the place."

Chambers made 122 appearances for Arsenal after joining from Southampton in 2014, but has only played in five games this season.

DIALLO JOINS RANGERS

Manchester United sent Amad Diallo on loan to Scottish champion Rangers for the remainder of the season.

The 19-year-old winger joined United from Atalanta in January last year and has made nine appearances in all competitions.

Only one of them has come this season, in the Champions League against Young Boys in December when United was already assured of advancing from the group stage.

“It is fantastic for me at this stage of my career to have the opportunity to come to such a big club that is challenging on a number of fronts," Diallo said of his move to Rangers, “and will give me some excellent opportunities to test myself in many environments.”

United has also let another attacker, Anthony Martial, leave on loan in the January transfer window. Martial has joined Sevilla.

