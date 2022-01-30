STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Premier League: Liverpool bolsters attacking options by signing Luis Diaz

Published: 30th January 2022 06:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2022 06:20 PM   |  A+A-

FILE - Porto's Luis Diaz celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League group B match against AC Milan at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Nov 3, 2021

FILE - Porto's Luis Diaz celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League group B match against AC Milan at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Nov 3, 2021. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

LIVERPOOL: Liverpool signed Luis Diaz from Porto on Sunday to strengthen its attacking options on the penultimate day of the January transfer window.

The 25-year-old Colombia international is yet to be granted a British work permit to complete the transfer that will see Porto receive 45 million euros ($50 million) and potentially 15 million euros more in the years to come depending on Diaz's success with Liverpool.

Diaz is a skilful, exciting winger who has played for Porto since July 2019. He was tied with Argentina’s Lionel Messi as the leading scorer at the Copa America last season. Colombia plays Argentina in World Cup qualifying on Tuesday.

Liverpool is next in action in the FA Cup on Sunday against Cardiff. The team is second in the Premier League, nine points behind Manchester City with a game in hand on the champions.

