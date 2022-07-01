STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Bengaluru FC sign youngster Amrit Gope on two year deal, Faisal Ali for three years

Gope, who joined TRAU in 2021, previously turned out for Jamshedpur FC Reserves between 2018 and 2019, making 12 appearances in the 2nd Division I-League.

Published: 01st July 2022 06:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2022 06:16 PM   |  A+A-

Bengaluru FC signed Amrit Gope (L) and Faisal Ali

Bengaluru FC signed Amrit Gope (L) and Faisal Ali. (Photo| Facebook)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Bengaluru FC, on Friday, announced that the club had acquired the services of youngsters Amrit Gope and Faisal Ali, on two and three-year deals respectively.

Gope, who most recently turned out for TRAU FC, has signed on a deal that will see him at the club until 2023-24, while former Mohammedan Sporting winger Ali's deal runs through until the end of the 2024-25 campaign.

Gope, who joined TRAU in 2021, previously turned out for Jamshedpur FC Reserves between 2018 and 2019, making 12 appearances in the 2nd Division I-League. Ahead of the 2019-20 campaign, the 22-year-old was promoted to the senior team, where he was part of the Red Miners' Indian Super League squad.

Since his move to TRAU, Gope made a further 16 appearances across two seasons in the I-League. Kolkata-born Ali, meanwhile, started his senior football journey in 2018 with Southern Samity, and transferred to Bhawanipore FC only two years later.

The 23-year-old made the move to Mohammedan SC in 2020, and finished sixth in the 2020-21 I-League season. The following year, Ali was part of the Black Panthers squad that finished runners up at the 2021 Durand Cup, and was on target three times as they finished runners up in the 2021-22 I-League.

The duo, whose signings come as part of the Blues' continued building of their squad around youngsters, will join a team that has handed contract extensions to Leon Augustine, Namgyal Bhutia, Lara Sharma, Parag Shrivas and Naorem Roshan Singh in recent weeks.

Ali and Gope will join the Blues' first team in their pre-season training camp, alongside fellow signings Prabir Das and Spanish midfielder Javi Hernandez.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru FC Faisal Ali Amrit Gope Bengaluru FC squad Bengaluru FC players I League
India Matters
An accused in Kanhaiya Lal killing case being taken back to custody after he was produced at an NIA court, in Jaipur, Saturday, July 2, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Udaipur murder accused attacked by mob outside court, clothes ripped
Sana Irshad Mattoo. (Photo | Twitter)
Kashmiri photojournalist & Pulitzer awardee stopped from flying abroad
Image used for representational purposes.
Zika silently spreading across India indicating local transmission: Study
Sreelakshmi
Amid rabies deaths in Kerala, do you have reasons to fear after dog bite? Do vaccines not help?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp