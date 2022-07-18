Home Sport Football

Zlatan Ibrahimovic extends stay with Italian champions AC Milan

Ibrahimovic, who turns 41 in October, has signed a deal which will net him around one million euros or USD1.02 million in fixed salary, with large bonuses linked to appearances and achievements.

Published: 18th July 2022 07:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2022 07:51 PM   |  A+A-

Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates after scoring for AC Milan. (File Photo | AP)

By AFP

MILAN: Zlatan Ibrahimovic will stay at AC Milan for at least one more year after the veteran striker signed a new one-year contract with the Italian champions on Monday.

"AC Milan is pleased to announce the renewal of Zlatan Ibrahimovic's contract until June 30, 2023. The Swedish forward will continue to wear the number 11 shirt," the team said in a statement.

Ibrahimovic, who turns 41 in October, has signed a deal which will net him around one million euros (USD1.02 million) in fixed salary, with large bonuses linked to appearances and achievements.

The Swede is out of action until at least early next year after having had the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee reconstructed in May.

The former Inter Milan, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United forward said in May he endured six months of sleepless nights due to the pain in his knee because he was determined to fulfil his promise to AC Milan of delivering their first Serie A crown in 11 years.

He had already missed Euro 2020 after surgery on his left knee last year before an Achilles tendon problem which cost him his starting position up front for Milan.

Ibrahimovic returned to Milan in January 2020 eight years after leaving and his arrival kick-started the rise of Stefano Pioli's team to the top of the Italian game.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Zlatan Ibrahimovic AC Milan
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
Five per cent GST on non-ICU hospital rooms a blow to affordable healthcare
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
Wah Taj! Monument of love India’s biggest money grosser
Around 3 lakh metric tonnes of paddy was fully damaged, nearly 5 lakh metric tonnes partly damaged and another 2 to 3 lakh metric tonnes has developed moisture content. (Photo | EPS)
Paddy lying in mills starts germinating as Centre, Telangana government wrangle
Image of Kashmiri pandits used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
67 days on, Kashmiri Pandit staffers stay away from government duty in Valley

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp