UEFA Women's Euro 2022: Swedish defender Magdalena Eriksson, a 'role model' for LGBT community

By Online Desk

In the UEFA Women's Euro 2022, England will face off with Sweden in the hope of reaching their first major final since 2009.

England trounced Norway 8-0 in the group stage and reached the last four after coming from behind to defeat Spain in extra time. Sweden scraped through to the semi-finals with the help of an injury-time goal against Belgium.

Ahead of the crucial semi-final match, Daily Mirror has a report on the Swedish defender Magdalena Eriksson, who is reported to be a 'role model' for the LGBT community.

Magdalena Eriksson and Danish international footballer Pernille Harder, were lauded as one of football's 'power couples', the players have been together since 2014 and have established themselves as icons on and off the pitch, Daily Mirror adds.

The couple appeared in a short film, 'Love Always Wins' by Ten Toes production about their relationship and coming out as gay earlier this year.

Speaking over intimate clips of the couple holding hands and cuddling up to each other, Magdalena said: 'To be out, open and myself has been my goal since I was a kid.

'The fact that I'm here today and I am open about my relationship with Pernille, it makes me proud of myself that I've come this far.

"It makes me proud of Pernille as well that she has come this far," the report notes.

She added they now want to 'help others and inspire others' by being open about their relationship and encouraging other LGBT+ people to be open about who they are.

The couple also appeared with other female footballers in Elle Magazine as this summer's tournament kicked off.

Meanwhile, according to AFP, Sweden forward Kosovare Asllani described the use of fewer cameras for VAR calls at women's Euro 2022 as a "catastrophe" on Monday after being on the wrong side of a series of tight calls so far in the tournament.

Asllani's side, who face hosts England in the semi-finals on Tuesday, have had four goals ruled out by VAR reviews for offside with serious doubt over at least two of those decisions.

Sweden reportedly reached out to UEFA after Rebecca Blomqvist's goal in a 2-1 win over Switzerland in the group stages was wrongly disallowed.

Blomqvist appeared to be behind the ball when played through, but the VAR official drew the offside line from the last Swiss defender.

Stina Blackstenius' strike against Belgium in the quarter-finals was also ruled out despite replays suggesting the Arsenal striker was onside.

Asllani took aim at UEFA for not implementing the same level of technology as they did for the men's European Championships a year ago.

"It is a catastrophe to use 50 percent less cameras than for the men's game," said the AC Milan player.

Sweden coach Peter Gerhardsson said it was "unacceptable" for a women's Euro not to have the highest standards of technology.

Despite those setbacks, the number two ranked side in the world have still been strong enough to reach the last four.

But defender Magdalena Eriksson believes they face a step up in class when they take on the Lionesses in front of a sold out Bramall Lane in Sheffield.

"This will be our toughest game so far, it’s the best team we are going to face but we are so ready for this," said the Chelsea centre-back.

"This game is what we've been dreaming for. We will do everything we possibly can to reach that next stage," she affirmed.

(With inputs from AFP)

