STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Australia beats Jordan 2-1 in warm-up for World Cup playoff 

Both teams finished third in their groups in Asian qualifying. The winner will advance to an intercontinental playoff against Peru, also in Qatar.

Published: 02nd June 2022 12:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2022 12:07 PM   |  A+A-

Jordan's Mousa Suleiman right, and Australia's Alan Davidson fight for the ball during a friendly soccer match between Jordan and Australia in Doha, Qatar. (Photo | AP)

Jordan's Mousa Suleiman right, and Australia's Alan Davidson fight for the ball during a friendly soccer match between Jordan and Australia in Doha, Qatar. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

DOHA: Australia's Socceroos have warmed up for next week's World Cup playoff against the United Arab Emirates with a 2-1 comeback win over Jordan.

Mousa Al-Tamari's powerful strike gave Jordan the lead in the 18th minute of the international friendly before Bailey Wright equalized in the 40th and Awer Mabil put Australia ahead midway through the second half.

Australia's head coach Graham Arnold rested five starting players and used 17 players in total to prepare for Tuesday's Asian playoff against the UAE. Both teams finished third in their groups in Asian qualifying. The winner will advance to an intercontinental playoff against Peru, also in Qatar.

"We probably couldn't have had a better game to play," Arnold said. "Jordan is a good side. They have changed enormously since they got a new coach, they put us under pressure, and that is the perfect game that you want."

Australia's players celebrate after a goal during a friendly soccer match between Jordan and Australia in Doha, Qatar. (Photo | AP)

Graham said there was still a lot to work on for the Socceroos, who have qualified for every World Cup since 2006 but are in danger of missing out when the 2022 edition kicks off in Qatar in November.

"The good thing is, this is the longest I have ever been able to coach them" during Australia's qualifying campaign," Arnold said. "We have another six days now before the UAE game and it's all work —and we will get things right."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Australia World Cup playoff Jordan United Arab Emirates Graham Arnold
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp