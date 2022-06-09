STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

England goalkeeper Fraser Forster joining Tottenham after long spell at Southampton

England goalkeeper Fraser Forster will end his eight-year spell at Southampton by joining Tottenham on a free transfer when his contract expires at the end of the month.

Published: 09th June 2022 05:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2022 05:07 PM   |  A+A-

England goalkeeper Fraser Forster

England goalkeeper Fraser Forster (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

LONDON: England goalkeeper Fraser Forster will end his eight-year spell at Southampton by joining Tottenham on a free transfer when his contract expires at the end of the month.

His move to Tottenham — likely as the backup to Hugo Lloris — was announced on Wednesday, with the 34-year-old Forster agreeing to a two-year deal.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for me,” Forster said. “When a team like this comes along, it’s impossible to say no. I couldn’t get here fast enough to get it done."

Forster, who made 162 appearances for Southampton since 2014, has played six times for England and was called up as recently as March. He was part of England's squads at the 2014 World Cup and the European Championship in 2016.

Leeds signed a second player from Austrian club Salzburg, where manager Jesse Marsch was once coach, by bringing in Denmark right back Rasmus Kristensen on a five-year deal.

Kristensen, who scored 10 goals in 44 games last season, will join on July 1 and follows Brenden Aaronson from Salzburg.

Left back Matt Targett completed a permanent move to Newcastle, having been at the club on loan from Aston Villa for the second half of last season.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
England Fraser Forster Tottenham Southampton
India Matters
The Reserve Bank of India. (File photo | PTI)
RBI allows credit cards to be linked with UPI platform
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
Nupur Sharma remarks against Prophet: Al-Qaeda warns of attacks in Delhi, Mumbai, UP and Gujarat
Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
AAP takes leaf out of BJP book, counters party in Gujarat with Delhi model
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | KK Sundar)
Tamil Nadu tops food safety index replacing Gujarat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp