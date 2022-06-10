STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Valencia confirm Gennaro Gattuso as new first-team coach

Published: 10th June 2022 12:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2022 12:19 PM   |  A+A-

Valencia gaffer Gennaro Gattuso

Valencia gaffer Gennaro Gattuso (Photo | AP)

By IANS

MADRID: The La Liga outfit Valencia finally confirmed Gennaro Gattuso as their new first-team coach on Thursday.

The Italian, who had coached Napoli and AC Milan, has agreed to a two-season contract and replaces Jose Bordalas, who left the club last week after just a season working at the Mestalla Stadium.

Gattuso's arrival had been expected for several days after the club confirmed he had met with owner Peter Lim in Singapore just prior to Bordalas' sacking and he finally flew into Valencia on Wednesday, reports Xinhua.

"I am proud to be at such a historic club as Valencia. I have seen a club that is respectful, with the team and the fans connected together. I think football is passion, respect for the game and love of the ball," said the Italian.

It is still uncertain what sort of a squad Gattuso will have to work with next season as Lim is not willing to spend much money on key players as Carlos Soler, Goncalo Guedes and Jose Luis Gaya have all been tipped to be sold during the summer, with both Barcelona and Atletico Madrid interested in Soler.

