STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Liverpool agree 75 million euros deal for Benfica striker Darwin Nunez

Liverpool have reached a deal with Benfica to buy the Uruguay striker Darwin Nunez for an initial 75 million euros.

Published: 13th June 2022 03:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2022 03:08 PM   |  A+A-

Uruguay forward Darwin Nunez

Uruguay forward Darwin Nunez (Photo | AP)

By AFP

LISBON: Liverpool have reached a deal with Benfica to buy the Uruguay striker Darwin Nunez for an initial 75 million euros (£64 million), the Portuguese club said on Monday.

The transfer could eventually rise to 100 million euros, Benfica said in a statement, eclipsing Liverpool's club-record £75 million paid to Southampton for Dutch centre-back Virgil van Dijk in 2018.

Nunez scored 26 goals in 28 league appearances last season in Portugal.

The 22-year-old, who was left out of Uruguay's squad for Saturday's 5-0 friendly victory over Panama, was expected to begin a medical on Monday which could take two days to complete.

Personal terms are not anticipated to be a problem, with the player having expressed his desire to play for Reds manager Jurgen Klopp despite interest from Manchester United.

Nunez is set to sign a reported six-year contract with Premier League and Champions League runners-up Liverpool, who have been in talks with Benfica for several weeks.

He netted in both legs of Benfica's Champions League quarter-final defeat against Liverpool in April, earning praise from Klopp.

Nunez is likely to arrive at Anfield as a direct replacement for Sadio Mane after Bayern Munich stepped up their pursuit of the Senegal forward.

Liverpool have rejected two offers from the Bundesliga champions and are holding out for a fee in excess of £40 million for Mane, who has one year left on his contract.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Liverpool Liverpool vs Benfica Darwin Nunez
India Matters
Siddhanth Kapoor. (Photo: Instagram)
Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor's son detained for drugs consumption at a rave party
Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi (L) and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File photo| AFP and PTI)
BJP to consult UPA allies, Independents for Presidential candidate
Roman Babushikin, Russian Deputy Chief of Mission to India, speaks at the Russian Cultural Centre in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday | B P Deepu
A Russian offer to med students back from war-hit Ukraine
Image used for representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
Muslim-run gaushala to come up in Hyderabad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp