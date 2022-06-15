Bayern Munich sign Ryan Gravenberch from Ajax

By IANS

THE HAGUE: Bayern Munich have completed the signing of midfielder Ryan Gravenberch from Ajax, the Bundesliga club said in a statement.

The Netherlands midfielder Gravenberch had a contract at Ajax until mid-2023. According to Ajax, the transfer fee is 18.5 million euros (19.4 million U.S. dollars), which could run up to 24 million euros including bonuses.

The 24-year-old right back moved to Bayern Munich on a free transfer and signed a contract until 2026 with the German record champions. Last month, Bayern also signed Noussair Mazraoui from Ajax, reports Xinhua.

A product of the Ajax youth academy, Gravenberch made his debut in the first team on September 23, 2018 against PSV. He played 103 official matches for Ajax in which he scored 12 goals.

Gravenberch captured the Dutch championship three times with Ajax, in 2019, 2021 and 2022, and the Dutch Cup in 2019 and 2021. He already collected 10 caps for the Netherlands and scored one goal for his country.

"When the offer came from FC Bayern, I didn't have to think about it for long," Gravenberch told on his new club's website.

"FC Bayern are one of the biggest clubs around; players from all over the world want to play for this club. I'm coming to Munich to win lots of titles."