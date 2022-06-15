STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Bayern Munich sign Ryan Gravenberch from Ajax

Bayern Munich have completed the signing of midfielder Ryan Gravenberch from Ajax, the Bundesliga club said in a statement.

Published: 15th June 2022 03:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2022 03:06 PM   |  A+A-

Ryan Gravenberch captured the Dutch championship three times with Ajax, in 2019, 2021 and 2022, and the Dutch Cup in 2019 and 2021.

Ryan Gravenberch captured the Dutch championship three times with Ajax, in 2019, 2021 and 2022, and the Dutch Cup in 2019 and 2021. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

THE HAGUE: Bayern Munich have completed the signing of midfielder Ryan Gravenberch from Ajax, the Bundesliga club said in a statement.

The Netherlands midfielder Gravenberch had a contract at Ajax until mid-2023. According to Ajax, the transfer fee is 18.5 million euros (19.4 million U.S. dollars), which could run up to 24 million euros including bonuses.

The 24-year-old right back moved to Bayern Munich on a free transfer and signed a contract until 2026 with the German record champions. Last month, Bayern also signed Noussair Mazraoui from Ajax, reports Xinhua.

A product of the Ajax youth academy, Gravenberch made his debut in the first team on September 23, 2018 against PSV. He played 103 official matches for Ajax in which he scored 12 goals.

Gravenberch captured the Dutch championship three times with Ajax, in 2019, 2021 and 2022, and the Dutch Cup in 2019 and 2021. He already collected 10 caps for the Netherlands and scored one goal for his country.

"When the offer came from FC Bayern, I didn't have to think about it for long," Gravenberch told on his new club's website.

"FC Bayern are one of the biggest clubs around; players from all over the world want to play for this club. I'm coming to Munich to win lots of titles."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bayern Munich Ryan Gravenberch Ajax
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)
Cabinet approves auction of 5G Spectrum, auction to be held by end July
Allahabad High Court on Tuesday asked the petitioners to file the regular petition.
HC refuses to hear letter plea over demolition of Javed Mohammad's house
Representational image of Indian army soldiers.
Agnipath scheme: Experts sceptical of benefit, say pilot project should have come first
TMC supremo and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)
Cracks in Mamata Banerjee-led 'opposition meet' for Presidential polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp