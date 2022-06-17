STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

India U-17 women's football team to play against Italy and Netherlands

This will be the first time the team is participating in the Nordic tournament.

Published: 17th June 2022 12:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2022 12:43 PM   |  A+A-

Football

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India's U-17 women's team will travel to Italy and Norway for competing in two tournaments as part of its preparation for the upcoming FIFA U-17 World Cup.

India is hosting the U-17 Women's World Cup in October-November.

The young tigresses will play two tournaments during their exposure tour - the 6th Torneo Female Football Tournament in Italy from June 22-26 and Open Nordic Tournament WU16 in Norway from July 1-7.

This will be the first time the team is participating in the Nordic tournament.

India will face Italy on June 22 at the Gradisca d'lsonzo Stadium.

Apart from India, Chile, Italy and Mexico will also be participating in the event, according to a press release issued by the All India Football Federation.

In the Open Nordic Tournament WU16 in Norway, eight teams will compete against each other - Netherlands, India, Norway, Iceland, Denmark, Faroe Islands, Finland and Sweden.

India will face Netherlands on July 1 at the Strommen Arena.

Head Coach Thomas Dennerby who took charge of the team earlier this year has selected 23 players who will be playing the international games.

List of 23 players: Goalkeepers: Monalisa Devi, Hempriya Seram, Keisham Melody Chanu.

Defenders: Astam Oraon, Kajal, Bhumika Mane, Naketa, Purnima Kumari, Shubhangi Singh, Sudha Ankita Tirkey, Varshika Midfielders: Babina Devi, Gladys Zonunsangi, Misha Bhandari, Pinku Devi, Nitu Linda, Shailja Forwards: Anita Kumari, Kajol Dzouza, Neha, Rejiya Devi Laishram, Shelia Devi, Lynda Kom Serto.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
FIFA U 17 FIFA India India womens football Womens football team
India Matters
Army chief General Manoj Pande (Photo| PTI)
Agnipath recruitment process soon, training of first Agniveers in December: Army chief
Agnipath scheme is a game-changer that will give the Army, Navy, and Air Force a more youthful image. (Photo | PTI)
Agnipath scheme: Here is all you need to know about Indian Army Recruitment 2022
Representational Image. (File | PTI)
India adds 12,847 new Covid cases, 14 fatalities; active cases up by over 4800
Image used for representational purpose only.
CBI raids Jodhpur home of Gehlot's brother in fertiliser scam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp