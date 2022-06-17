STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Tottenham Hotspur congratulate Sunil Chhetri for equalling Puskas's tally of 84 goals

Sunil Chhetri now stands just two goals behind Argentine football superstar Lionel Messi's tally of 86 goals.

Published: 17th June 2022 10:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2022 10:57 AM   |  A+A-

Indian striker Sunil Chhetri

Indian striker Sunil Chhetri (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LONDON: In something that normally doesn't happen, Indian football team captain received a congratulatory message from English Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur for equalling Hungarian legend Ferenc Puskas' tally of 84 international goals.

By scoring India's second goal in their final AFC Asian Cup Qualifying game against Afghanistan on Tuesday, Chhetri drew level with Puskas while becoming the fifth-highest international goal scorer of all time.

He now stands just two goals behind Argentine football superstar Lionel Messi's tally of 86 goals.

"Congratulations to India's @chetrisunil11 for equalling the great Ferenc Puskas with his tally of 84 international goals! #IndianFootball," Tottenham Hotspur wrote on their Twitter handle.

The North London-based club finished fourth in the 2021-22 EPL season with 71 points.

Manchester City were crowned champions.

The 37-year-old Chhetri is the third-highest goal scorer in international football among active players, a list that is led by Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo has so far scored 117 goals for the national team.

In an illustrious career, Chhetri has represented the Indian team in 129 games so far.

When asked about his record, the Indian captain said, "I genuinely don't care about records and personal milestones. I just want to enjoy myself as I move on to the last moments – just go out and enjoy on the pitch."

This is the first time that India has qualified for back-to-back editions of the AFC Asia Cup.

Overall, it will be India's fifth appearance in the top continental tournament The 2023 edition will feature 24 teams.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tottenham Hotspur Sunil Chhetri Ferenc Puskas
India Matters
Army chief General Manoj Pande (Photo| PTI)
Agnipath recruitment process soon, training of first Agniveers in December: Army chief
Agnipath scheme is a game-changer that will give the Army, Navy, and Air Force a more youthful image. (Photo | PTI)
Agnipath scheme: Here is all you need to know about Indian Army Recruitment 2022
Representational Image. (File | PTI)
India adds 12,847 new Covid cases, 14 fatalities; active cases up by over 4800
Image used for representational purpose only.
CBI raids Jodhpur home of Gehlot's brother in fertiliser scam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp