STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Manchester City poised to sign Bielefeld goalkeeper Stefan Ortega

Magazine Kicker and top-selling daily Bild say the 29-year-old will join the Citizens on a free transfer as his Bielefeld contract has expired.

Published: 23rd June 2022 04:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2022 04:10 PM   |  A+A-

Bielefeld's German goalkeeper Stefan Ortega Moreno reacts during the German first division Bundesliga football match between Arminia Bielefeld and RB Leipzig. (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

BERLIN: Premier League champions Manchester City are on the verge of signing Stefan Ortega from relegated Bundesliga club Arminia Bielefeld as backup for first-choice goalkeeper Ederson, according to reports Thursday.

Magazine Kicker and top-selling daily Bild say the 29-year-old will join the Citizens on a free transfer as his Bielefeld contract has expired.

Ortega was one of Bielefeld's best players last season, keeping six clean sheets in 33 league games even though the club was relegated after finishing second from bottom in Germany's top flight.

He was on the fringe of the Germany squad for last summer's Euro 2020 finals as a fourth-choice goalkeeper on stand-by if Manuel Neuer, Kevin Trapp or Bernd Leno had been injured. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manchester City Stefan Ortega Arminia Bielefeld Bundesliga
India Matters
Zakia Jafri, wife of slain Congress MP Ehsaan Jafri. (File | PTI)
Gujarat riots: SC dismisses Zakia Jafri's plea against SIT clean chit to Narendra Modi
Image used for representation only
Covid vax prevented over 42 lakh deaths in India: Lancet
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
Startup in Bengal develops a device to produce oxygen from water
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo| PTI)
Automobiles will get 'Star Ratings' based on performance in crash tests: Gadkari

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp