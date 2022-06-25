'Huge opportunity for me': Paul Pogba's brother Florentin joins ATK Mohun Bagan on two-year deal

By IANS

KOLKATA: Indian Super League (ISL) club ATK Mohun Bagan on Saturday announced the signing of Florentin Pogba, the elder brother of French football star Paul Pogba, on a two-year contract.

The Guinean central defender, who was playing in the French Ligue 2 for FC Sochaux-Montbeliard, will strengthen the Mariners' defence.

"F Pogba is Green Maroon," said ATK Mohun Bagan FC in a tweet. "Florentin Pogba leaves Sochaux-Montbéliard. One year from the end of his contract, the Guinean International wanted to discover a new championship and has transferred to ATK Mohun Bagan FC, which plays in the Indian championship," said Sochaux-Montbéliard in a statement.

The 31-year old played 62 matches for Sochaux-Montbéliard after signing up for them in the summer of 2020. Pogba has also played for French Ligue 2 club Saint-Etienne and American club Atlanta United.

ATK Mohun Bagan, who won the ISL thrice in the guise of ATK, finished fourth in the league standings last season. They made the playoffs but lost to eventual champions Hyderabad FC in the semi-finals.

"This is a new opportunity for me. It will give me a chance to know the country, new championships and many clubs. I am able to enter the field with a club rich in tradition. It's huge to me,'' said Florentin Pogba.

The 6-foot 4-inch defender also has the experience of playing for the junior French national team before moving to Guinea to play at the senior level. Florentin Pogba has 31 international caps for Guinea after making his debut in 2010.

This is the second major signing for ATKMB ahead of the AFC Cup 2022 inter-zone play-off semi-finals in September. On Thursday, ATK Mohun Bagan had announced the signing of 29-year-old central defender Brendan Hamill, who played for Australian A-League side Melbourne Victory, on a two-year deal.

Indian midfielder Ashique Kuruniyan from Bengaluru FC also signed up for ATK Mohun Bagan on a five-year deal earlier this month.