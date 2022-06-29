Chennaiyin FC rope in Iranian defender Vafa Hakhamaneshi

CHENNAI: Indian Super League (ISL) franchise Chennaiyin FC on Wednesday announced that it has recruited Iranian defender Vafa Hakhamaneshi as the team's Asian signing ahead of the upcoming season. The 6'6 defender's latest stint was with Thai club, Ratchaburi Mitr Phol FC, where he made three appearances in the AFC Champions League.
