Chennaiyin FC rope in Iranian defender Vafa Hakhamaneshi

The 6'6 defender's latest stint was with Thai club, Ratchaburi Mitr Phol FC, where he made three appearances in the AFC Champions League.

Published: 29th June 2022 02:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2022 02:51 PM   |  A+A-

Vafa Hakhamaneshi

Iranian defender Vafa Hakhamaneshi (Photo| Twitter)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Indian Super League (ISL) franchise Chennaiyin FC on Wednesday announced that it has recruited Iranian defender Vafa Hakhamaneshi as the team's Asian signing ahead of the upcoming season. The 6'6 defender's latest stint was with Thai club, Ratchaburi Mitr Phol FC, where he made three appearances in the AFC Champions League.

