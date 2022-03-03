STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

AIFF warns Jhingan for sexist remarks during ISL match 

In the 11-second video uploaded by his own club and later deleted, it showed him allegedly passing a sexist remark -- "auroto ke saath match khel aaya hoon, aurato ke saath".

Published: 03rd March 2022 02:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2022 02:01 PM   |  A+A-

Indian center-back Sandesh Jhingan(Photo | Twitter)

Indian center-back Sandesh Jhingan(Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The All India Football Federation on Thursday warned star Indian center-back Sandesh Jhingan for making sexist remarks following his team ATK Mohun Bagan's 2-2 draw against Kerala Blasters FC in the Indian Super League.

"The AIFF Disciplinary Committee has issued a stern warning to ATK Mohun Bagan player Sandesh Jhingan for his comments made after their match against Kerala Blasters FC (on February 19)," said a statement from the ISL.

"The AIFF body took into account the apology tendered by the player on social media. The Committee has also communicated any repetition will entail exemplary penal actions." The 28-year-old ATK Mohun Bagan vice-captain had allegedly made a sexist remark after the team's 2-2 draw against Kerala Blasters FC.

In the 11-second video uploaded by his own club and later deleted, it showed him allegedly passing a sexist remark -- "auroto ke saath match khel aaya hoon, aurato ke saath" (I have played a match with women, with women). Jhingan later posted an apology after drawing backlash on social media.

"I know a lot has happened in the last 48 hours, and it has been down to an error in judgment on my part. I have had the time to sit and reflect, something which I should have done, instead to react." Jhingan posted on Twitter.

"To put it simply, what I said in the heat of the game, is, it's wrong, and I am truly sorry for it and I know I have let many people down, including myself and my family."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AIFF Jhingan Sexist Remark ISL Match
India Matters
A screenshot of the wanted poster that was posted by Alex Konanykhin on his social media accounts. 
'Wanted dead or alive': Russian businessman offers USD 1 million bounty for arrest of Putin
Indian flag (File Photo | PTI)
Pakistani, Turkish students use Indian flag to flee from Ukraine
Chennai's first Dalit Mayor R Priya
DMK's R Priya to be first Dalit Mayor of Chennai
On a roll: Differently-abled Kerala youth eyeing Mr Wheelchair India title

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp