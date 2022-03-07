STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Goals aplenty as Kerala Blasters snatch draw in drama-filled contest against FC Goa

As the referee blew the final whistle on the match between Hyderabad FC and Mumbai City, it was confirmed that Mumbai cannot catch Blasters.

Published: 07th March 2022 01:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2022 01:35 AM   |  A+A-

FC Goa's Alberto Noguera and Kerala Blasters' Chencho Gyeltshen fight for the ball during their ISL clash on Sunday.

FC Goa's Alberto Noguera and Kerala Blasters' Chencho Gyeltshen fight for the ball during their ISL clash on Sunday. (Photo | ISL)

By Martin Joseph
Express News Service

KOCHI: The celebrations were done and dusted long before kick-off as Kerala Blasters marked their return to the ISL play-offs at their team hotel on Saturday night. As the referee blew the final whistle on the match between Hyderabad FC and Mumbai City, it was confirmed that Mumbai cannot catch Blasters.

The players and staff who were watching the action unfold on television broke into wild celebrations, which was later shared on social media by the club.

This made their final league game against FC Goa an inconsequential one. The two sides went on to play a goal-fest that ended 4-4 at the Bambolim Athletic Stadium on Sunday.

Even a win was not going to take them above the fourth spot and head coach, Ivan Vukomanovic, used this opportunity to rest some of his key players. Club captain Adrian Luna, Alvaro Vazquez, Puitea and Hormipam Ruivah were all relegated to the bench. With no pressure to produce a result, Vukomanovic didn't have to risk injuries or suspensions ahead of the crucial semifinals.

Young winger Rahul KP was given a start while a lot of squad players had an opportunity to impress and Bhutanese attacker Chencho Gyeltshen also got a start.

Despite the Blasters line-up comprising of squad players, the performance of the team was an indication of the squad depth that this team possesses. They proved to be too good for Derrick Pereira's men for a large part of the game before they took their foot off the pedal to give away a 2-0 lead.

At the start though, there was no drop in intensity or focus from the team as they raced away to a lead with Diaz cutting open the Goan defence in the 10th minute. It was Sahal Abdul Samad who carved out the opportunity as he released a low cross and Diaz made no mistake to put the ball past Goa's goalkeeper Hrithik Tiwari.

The young goalkeeper was having a tough time in goal and went on to concede a penalty in the 25th minute after he tripped Chencho inside the box.

Diaz stepped up again and beat the keeper to give Blasters a commanding lead. In the first half, Blasters seemed to be in complete control as the Gaurs struggled to exert any influence on the game despite enjoying a lot of possession.

Goa staged a fightback in the second half with Airam scoring in the 49th minute. Blasters enjoyed some chances with Sahal coming close with a volley and Diaz scuffing a golden opportunity close to the hour mark.

Eventually, without some of their key players, Blasters were not operating at their top gear and Goa managed to claw their way back into the game.

Goa eventually equalised with Airam scoring from the spot in the 63rd minute. With Goa scoring again through Aiban in the 79th minute, Vukomanovic decided to bring in reinforcements.

Vincy Barretto and Vazquez came off the bench to pull things back and snatch a draw. The focus now shifts to the big play-off fixtures.

