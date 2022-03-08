STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
FIFA postpone Ukraine v Scotland World Cup qualifier 

A postponement of the match, due to be played at Hampden Park in Glasgow on 24th March, had been requested by Ukraine in light of the Russian invasion.

Published: 08th March 2022 05:24 PM

The FIFA logo

The FIFA logo. (File photo| AP)

By Associated Press

ZURICH: Ukraine's World Cup play-off semi-final match against Scotland has been postponed after the Scottish Football Association received notification from FIFA on Monday.

A postponement of the match, due to be played at Hampden Park in Glasgow on 24th March, had been requested by Ukraine in light of the Russian invasion. The play-off final for the winners - against either Wales or Austria - will now also be delayed as a result of the decision.

Discussions are will now begin for a new date, with the Nations League window in June expected to be the most likely option. The postponement has yet to be publically confirmed by FIFA.

